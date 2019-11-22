Marching 97 celebrates spirit week with Eco-Flame

The Marching 97’s annual Eco-Flame took place today. As a part of this spirit week tradition, the Marching 97 parades through classrooms, offices and dining halls to celebration of the Lehigh-Lafayette Rivalry game.
The Marching 97’s annual Eco-Flame took place today. As a part of this spirit week tradition, the Marching 97 parades through classrooms, offices and dining halls to celebration of the Lehigh-Lafayette Rivalry game.
“The Broken Machine,” a play inspired by the 2018 California wildfires, is set to premiere Nov. 15 in Diamond Theater...
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.