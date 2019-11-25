Denise Beautreau named new director of student access

Lehigh’s Center for Student Access and Success announced its newest director in an email from the Office of Diversity, Inclusion & Equity this afternoon.

Denise Beautreau, a six-year Lehigh staff member, will assume the directorship on February 3, 2020, the email said.

As director of the center, Beautreau will work with the American Talent Initiative and advise the F1RST Club for first-generation students, said the email from Dr. Donald Outing, vice president for Equity & Community.

Previously, Beautreau has worked as a manager of Lehigh’s General Chemistry Laboratory, an advocate for Lehigh’s Student Scholars Institute and a chemistry instructor for the summer bridging program.

She replaces Dr. George White, who served as the Center’s inaugural director from October 2017 until his May 2019 retirement. Under White’s tenure, 206 first-generation students graduated in 2019.

She will move into her new office in Alumni Memorial Building, Room 201, on Feb. 3, Outing’s email said.

Beautreau is a past winner of Lehigh’s Club/Organization Advisor of the Year award for her leadership of Alpha Chi Sigma chemistry fraternity and Lehigh’s chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers.