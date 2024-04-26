After suffering a knee injury in 2023, junior first baseman Justin Butler has made a full recovery and is this season’s top power hitter for the Lehigh baseball team.

Butler ranks third in home runs in the Patriot League, leading the team with nine.

His coaches and teammates attribute his successful comeback to hard work and his dedication to the team.

Sophomore infielder Aidan Quinn said Butler is a great, levelheaded teammate and leader.

“He leads by example,” Quinn said. “He’s a very hard worker, and that’s what you want in a teammate and captain.”

Butler began his Lehigh career as a catcher and left fielder. In the beginning games of last season, he tore his MCL while catching and was out for a month.

Coach Sean Leary said Butler’s injury had an impact on his position on the field. This season, Leary moved him from catcher to first base to allow him time to recover.

While injured, Butler underwent a rigorous rehabilitation process and spent time in the weight room and batting cages to prepare for his comeback.

“He was determined to get back on the field to help the team,” Leary said.

Assistant strength and conditioning coach Owen Breininger said over the past year, Butler has been professional in his approach to rehabilitation and has worked hard to make a recovery.

One of the most important components of Butler’s recovery process was working to build his core strength and the lower half of his body, primarily his injured knee.

“I would say that doing my rehab recovery and building my strength throughout the summer and fall has tremendously helped me,” Butler said. “Since I’ve moved to first base, I’ve been able to build more muscle and do strenuous workouts.”

Quinn said Butler was able to come back better after undergoing the physical and mental battles associated with an injury.

Breininger oversaw Butler’s recovery process and believes he’s in a much stronger position now than he was last year.

“He got hot early on in the year and has really carried,” Breininger said. “And for me, it’s been great to see his hard work pay off.”

This season, Butler’s hitting statistics have improved.

In addition to his nine home runs, he has 39 RBIs, a batting average of .271 and an OPS of .890.

Despite his slugging prowess, Butler said he didn’t always hit for power and acquired this skill over time.

He noted Lehigh’s strength and conditioning program helped him to become an overall stronger and quicker athlete.

“I have great trust in our Lehigh Sports Medicine staff,” Butler said. “They’re a huge reason why I’ve had success on the baseball field.”

Leary said most power hitters don’t try to hit for power, otherwise they struggle.

Butler described his power hitting as a natural occurrence, maintaining a balanced approach at the plate.

“I try not to think about hitting home runs,” Butler said. “When it happens, it just happens.”

Butler hits in the middle of the batting order, which is an offensive advantage for the team.

Breininger said Butler’s spot in the batting lineup and his power production have played a large role in the team’s success this season.

“It’s very exciting to have somebody like him on the team, and seeing him do it just makes all of us believe that we can do it as well,” Quinn said.