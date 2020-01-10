This Week in Lehigh Athletics

As the majority of Lehigh students are enjoying their time off before the beginning of the spring semester, multiple Lehigh sports teams continue to play over the break. Here’s a look at how the men’s basketball, women’s basketball and wrestling teams all fared over the last week.

Men’s Basketball

Men’s basketball was recently able to break its eight-game losing streak with a home win over Loyola on Jan. 5, but it suffered defeats to Navy and Loyola on the way.

Leading at halftime at Navy on Jan 2., the Mountain Hawks could not hold on as they lost the second half by seven points en route to a 64-58 defeat. Junior guard Marques Wilson led the Mountain Hawks with 12 points off the bench. Senior guard Jordan Cohen struggled from the field, going 1-11 with just five points.

But on Jan. 5, Lehigh finally found itself in the win column. While the Mountain Hawks and Greyhounds were tied at halftime, Lehigh found itself trailing by nine points with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. Freshman guard Reed Fenton’s career-high and game-high 19 points, along with junior center James Karnick’s 18 points, helped the team secure a late 78-71 victory.

Lehigh will look to build upon its win against Loyola in its third Patriot League game of the season against Boston University away from home on Jan 8.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball team is 2-0 in the Patriot League following victories against Navy on Jan. 2 and at Loyola on Jan. 5.

The Mountain Hawks began its Patriot League campaign in convincing fashion, following its 70-40 rout of Navy. Junior guard Mary Clougherty and sophomore forward Emma Grothaus made the difference off the bench, scoring 15 and 14 points respectively to lead the scoring charge in the 30-point blowout. The win against Navy marked the third consecutive year in which Lehigh began its Patriot League season with a victory.

The team’s second Patriot League game proved to be more difficult than the first, with Lehigh managing a tight win at Loyola on Jan. 5. It was another game in which the Mountain Hawks needed a late winner, this time supplied by senior forward Cameryn Benz. The Greyhounds tied the game 53-53 with 22 seconds to go, but a Benz jumper with 1.5 seconds remaining secured the win, as Lehigh finished with a 55-53 victory.

Next up, the women face Boston University at home on Jan. 8, and the team enters a stretch of four Patriot League games in 10 days as it looks to extend its unbeaten Patriot League start.

Wrestling

Lehigh Wrestling had a successful week of action in the South Beach Duals, blowing out No.15 Minnesota, Duke and No.19 Missouri on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Juniors Brandon Paetzell and Nick Farro led the way with 3-0 records at the Duals, including bonus point wins against Minnesota. The team’s three wins in the South Beach Duals have given the Mountain Hawks a 4-3 record heading into EIWA play, which begins Jan. 10 at Binghamton.