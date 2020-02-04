GALLERY: Pete Souza Exhibition

Pete Souza, a former White House photographer for Presidents Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan, is coming to Lehigh on Feb. 6, 2020, to speak on “Obama: An Intimate Portrait.” Souza is a nationally-acclaimed photographer and author of six photography books, including “Obama: An Intimate Portrait,” which became No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list. The lecture will take place at 5 p.m. in Baker Hall at Zoellner Arts Center. There will be a post-event reception in the Study Gallery on the 6th floor of E.W. Fairchild-Martindale Library, where a solo exhibition of 50 of Souza’s iconic photographs are displayed. The exhibition is running until Feb. 28, 2020, for students and faculty to enjoy Souza’s perspective on Obama’s two terms.