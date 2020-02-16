Editorial: Accountability in Hollywood

It’s a classic sing-along game from elementary school.

“Who stole the cookie from the cookie jar?”

Kids accuse each other of stealing baked goods that are, presumably, off-limits for one reason or another.

While it may be a harmless song created to entertain bored children, it also serves as one of the earliest encounters children have with the concept of accountability.

Nobody ever wants to be the one who “stole” the cookie from the cookie jar, because we understand — even at a young age — that our actions have consequences.

If we do something wrong, we’re supposed to accept the impending punishment and learn to do things differently in the future.

Nowadays, it seems ironic that our children continue to learn the value of accountability when our own government can’t sufficiently hold a president accountable for his actions.

With President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial taking up so many of the past month’s headlines, however, it can be easy to forget that accountability should exist in so many more sectors of our society than just politics.

One of the sectors that has received a lot of media attention as of late is the entertainment industry.

The conclusion of the 92nd Academy Awards saw director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” win best picture — the first time a film in a foreign language has won the award.

“Parasite” also won the Oscar for best original screenplay, and Joon-ho also took home the award for best director.

That Joon-ho, born in South Korea, was able to win so many awards in an almost-entirely white list of nominations, is an important step forward for the annual ceremony. But it’s not enough.

This year’s Oscars continued the trend of snubbing female directors, as none of the directing nominees consisted of women.

The fact that only five women have been nominated for best director in the entire history of the Oscars, and only one (Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker”) has ever won, is damning.

People tend to see Hollywood and the entertainment industry as inclusive and progressive, but that can be a naïve excuse for us to look the other way when things go wrong.

We can’t forget about the sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations that have come out against popular men in the entertainment industry.

Harvey Weinstein’s trial, for example, is nearing its conclusion, but has Hollywood really made that much of a change since then?

People may view actors and directors much more favorably than politicians and government officials, but that doesn’t mean that we can stand idly by while women and people of color struggle to get the recognition and respect they deserve in such a rigid industry.

Bad things happen all the time, and they can happen anywhere. No matter where they happen, those responsible should be held accountable to the same standards.

Even on campus, we can sometimes struggle with accountability.

After the university put Greek life on an indefinite pause, it seems as if everyone is looking for someone to blame.

Both the administration and students should be held accountable to the same standards because, at the end of the day, we all want to make sure the students stay safe.

The best way to keep students safe may be up for debate, but students and staff alike need to take responsibility for their actions.

Whether or not we have a more or less favorable opinion on a group or individual should not matter.

Whether or not injustices happen in politics, in Hollywood or even on campus, we cannot favor any over the other.

To bring about the best change, everyone should be held accountable to the same standards.