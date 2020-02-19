Students learned chair dancing techniques to build their confidence with sex communication at ”The 5 Senses of Consent” event in Lamberton Hall on Feb. 15.

For the past four years, Gender Violence Education and Support (GVES) and Break the Silence (BTS) have hosted “The 5 Senses of Consent” events with the aim of helping students find comfort in their sexuality.

Dr. Brooke DeSipio, the director of GVES, said sex has always been a topic that people are not comfortable addressing.

“There really aren’t spaces in society for this, and we have a terrible sex eductation in this country,” DeSipio said. “It’s not something typically talked about in homes or families.”

She said because people don’t talk about sex often, it leads to a lack of knowledge about sex, consent and their meanings.

“The most powerful sex organ is the brain,” DeSipio said.

This year was focused on the theme of moving beyond consent, where consent is more than the typical “yes” or “no.”

DeSipio said consent is constant communication during sex through the use of the five senses, whether that be indicated by a sound or non-verbal cue.

The event featured a performance by Leela, the Indian fusion dance team, and a lesson by chair dancing instructors. There were items such as bandanas and water bottles for students to take.

The chair dancing was meant for students to self-reflect and be confident when engaging in communication during sex, DeSipio said.

Alexandra Gainey, ’22, said it was her first time attending the event, and said she enjoyed the opportunity to have a space where she was able to express her sexuality without being judged.

“Women are constantly shamed for expressing themselves and having pride in their bodies,” Gainey said. “Lehigh taking initiative to create this space for everyone is very important.”

DeSipio said there is a double-standard in society where young women are expected not to be sexual, and even if they do want to express themselves, they do not feel empowered to do so.

Caralyn Roeper, ‘21, a peer educator for BTS, said knowing about consent is important because many people experience sexual assault before attending college.

“A healthy sex education reduces the chances of being a perpretrator or victim of sexual assault, by providing students with the education and resources to enable themselves…or help their peers,” Roeper said.

Roeper said even with a healthy sex education, sexual assault or gender violence is never the victim’s or survivor’s fault. She said she is glad that students are able to be educated in a clean and healthy way.

DeSipio said she wishes the whole campus would attend such events, because these conversations are very important, especially in a society where women face trauma.

Events like these, she said, allow for trauma victims to reclaim their sexuality because flashbacks can stimulate one of the five senses, such as a specific scent.

DeSipio encourages students to talk to her or attend events to learn more about sex, consent and self reflection.