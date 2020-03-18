-
Feb. 2017
◦ Two sexual assault complaints against James Peterson, a former professor in English and the former director of the Africana studies program, are fielded by a mandatory reporter
Source: Two professors and a former senior administrator in the College of Arts and Sciences
March 2017
◦ Title IX Coordinator Karen Salvemini and George Nation, a professor in the finance department and the faculty co-investigator, open an investigation into the Feb. 2017 reports
◦ Lori Friedman, director of media relations, confirmed that the provost is aware of the investigation at the onset
Sources: Court document, letter from Salvemini to certain victims
April 4, 2017
◦ President John Simon posts a photo, which shows Peterson as a member of Simon's "faculty cabinet"
Source: Simon's Instagram
May 12, 2017
◦ Peterson is promoted to full professor following a year-long process
◦ The provost is part of the approval process
Source: Dawn Keetley, chair of the English department
Sept. 2017
◦ A sexual assault complaint is filed against Peterson*
*Lehigh Office of General Counsel confirms complaint is against Peterson in email sent to certain faculty members
Source: Office of Civil Rights Complaint
Oct. 2017
◦ Salvemini and Nation close the March investigation, based on different conclusions*
*Former CAS senior administrator and a professor confirm the differing conclusions as the reason for the investigation's conclusion
Sources: Court document, letter sent from Salvemini to certain victims
Early Nov. 2017
◦ LUPD opens an investigation into Peterson
Source: Court document
Nov. 7, 2017
◦ An unnamed faculty member is suspended and placed on paid leave according to an email by the provost's office due to "sexual and other misconduct"*
◦ This was the first public announcement of an investigation
*Salvemini's letter to certain victims later confirmed university found evidence for "sexual assault" and "sexual exploitation"
Source: Email from Provost's Office
Nov. 14, 2017
◦ LUPD concludes its investigation
◦Salvemini and Nation "reopen" the March investigation
Source: Court document
Jan. 4, 2018
◦ Salvemini and Nation conclude their investigation
◦ The report is given to the provost for review
Source: Letter sent from Salvemini to certain victims
Jan. 16, 2018
◦ Lehigh announces Peterson's resignation
◦The provost found "sufficient cause" to terminate Peterson's employment
◦ Lehigh claimed that Peterson resigned before the provost finished review
Sources: Letter sent from Salvemini to certain victims
