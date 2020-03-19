The Brown and White
In order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus Lehigh students were urged to return home for the remainder of the spring semester. The Brown and White captured images of students packing up their belongings.

2E5A2813-Correct Size 2E5A2811-Correct Resolution 2E5A2809-Correct Resolution 2E5A2780-correct resolution 2E5A2840-correct resolution 2E5A2851-correct resolution 2E5A2850-correct resolution 2E5A2828-correct resolution 2E5A2913-correct resolution 2E5A2960-correct resolution 2E5A2885-correct resolution 2E5A2918-correct resolution 2E5A2947-correct resolution
Randall Morgan coordinates tasks with his daughter Natalie Morgan, ‘21 as the two work to clear out her apartment on Friday, March 13, 2020, in SouthSide Commons. The Morgans are among the families hurrying to leave Lehigh in response to a university email sent out on March 12. (David Owolabi/B&W Staff)

