In order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus Lehigh students were urged to return home for the remainder of the spring semester. The Brown and White captured images of students packing up their belongings.
<
►
>
Randall Morgan coordinates tasks with his daughter Natalie Morgan, ‘21 as the two work to clear out her apartment on Friday, March 13, 2020, in SouthSide Commons. The Morgans are among the families hurrying to leave Lehigh in response to a university email sent out on March 12. (David Owolabi/B&W Staff)
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.