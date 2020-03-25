In a world where social media and electronics have taken over society, the current pandemic has allowed for a different perspective on the benefits of online connection.

Most of us can admit that we spend a good part of our day on social media. Whether it be Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Reddit or any other form of online communication, social media has become a huge part of our daily lives.

Something that happens pretty frequently is seeing people in a social setting with their eyes glued to their phones. While these social media sites were created to connect people, it seems they have done the opposite.

However, now that we are forced to stay home in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, online connections have become our only form of social connection.

Social media has allowed us in the Lehigh community to stay in touch, informed and to support one another in this difficult time. Some of the posts people share include important information and updates about the virus, while other posts have been people trying to lighten the mood and bring some positivity into our news feeds.

There are a lot of “challenges” going around on Instagram that are keeping people busy, well-connected and involved with each other. Each person who gets challenged to do the task has to then tag a few other people to do it as well.

One of the challenges involves drawing a carrot with a different face on it, while another challenge forces you to do 10 pushups and capture it on video. The latest Instagram challenge is to “see a pup, send a pup,” which is a clever way to make your dog Instagram famous — but also a way to connect with your friends.

Let’s be honest, one of the biggest perks of being stuck at home is having unlimited time with your pet.

While these may seem like small and insignificant activities, social media has created the social connection that we are all missing and desperately needing. It allows us to be physically distant, but not actually socially distant.

As a Lehigh community, it is important that we support one another in these trying times. However, consider reaching out to people outside of the Lehigh community as well — maybe someone you have not been in touch with for a while.

That effortless gesture of sending someone a little message or sharing a funny image can go a long way for someone. If there were ever a time to reconnect with someone you’ve been meaning to talk to, now is the perfect time.

There is something powerful about knowing that, even though we are all separated right now, we really do all stand together.

When we eventually return to Lehigh, we are going to come back even stronger than when we left, because this pandemic we are going through right now is allowing us to see just how much support there really is in our community.

So, send that text, tag that person in your Instagram story, start a virtual party and invite someone you normally wouldn’t — and let’s keep spreading the support.