Takeout places to eat in Bethlehem

With the coronavirus pandemic, multiple businesses have changed their hours and adjusted service due to the lack of students still on campus — only 230 remain.

Non-essential businesses have closed but, according to Pennsylvania laws, to-go, curbside and delivery sales are still allowed by food and beverage businesses. Some restaurants have even shifted to contactless delivery where an order is placed at the customer’s doorstep rather than making direct contact.

Here are a few of the restaurants located not far off campus that remain open in some capacity.

The amount of dollar signs signify the affordability of the restaurant.

Deja Brew

Deja Brew offers different sandwich variations, salads, soups, burgers, teas, coffee and assorted lattes. The food is prepared daily, and it is now restricted to only take-out or delivery options. One of the workers said the restaurant usually receives calls for orders and has shifted to using Grubhub for delivery services. Because of its proximity to campus, right on Fourth Street, Deja Brew was one of the restaurants visited frequently by Lehigh students.

Address: 101 W 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015

Phone Number: (610) 865-2739

Price Range: $

Hours: Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rakkii Ramen

Rakkii Ramen is a Japanese noodle house that offers several options of noodles and more. The menu features items such as seafood, different noodle selections, rice bowls and drinks. Rakkii Ramen is currently accepting online orders for pick-up or delivery to limit contact.

Address: 328 S New St., Bethlehem, PA 18015

Phone Number: (610) 419-8007

Price Range: $$

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Sunday from noon-7 p.m.

Casa de Campo

Casa de Campo is a Dominican restaurant on Fourth Street. The restaurant offers different Latin American dishes including variations of rice, meat, beans, sandwiches, salads, soups, shakes, natural juices and desserts. The food is prepared on a daily basis, and the restaurant has shifted to take-out and delivery only.

Address: 123 W 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015

Phone Number: (610) 849-2079

Price Range: $

Hours: Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Goose

The Goose is a restaurant near campus that students frequent for its variety and affordability. It offers different cold and hot subs along with a secret menu. The restaurant is open for take-out and delivery.

Address: 102 W 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015

Phone Number: (610) 868-0176

Price Range: $

Hours: Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.