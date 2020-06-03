Andrew Petit signs with the New York Lizards

Senior lacrosse attackman Andrew Pettit signed with the New York Lizards of the Major League Lacrosse on May 16 — two months after Lehigh’s spring season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Pettit, a native of Wilmington, Delaware, was with his family when he received the news that he was drafted by the Lizards.

“We were excited,” Pettit said. “We were following the whole draft and everything. And going to New York was cool because of where my job is, and that’s where I’m going to be.”

While Pettit will be playing for the Lizards, he also has a full-time job in real estate finance in New York City. MLL plays on the weekends, so Pettit said he will be able to balance both.

Before Pettit tore his ACL his senior season, he planned to play professionally. Petit knew that if he still wanted to play in the MLL or the Premier Lacrosse League, he would have to come back for a fifth year as a Mountain Hawk.

“I came to the conclusion that that was the route I wanted to take,” Pettit said. “Unfortunately, obviously, the year got cut short. But we were able to play six games, and I was able to prove that I can still play the game well.”

In those six games, Pettit had 17 goals, six assists and was named to the final Tewaaraton Award Watch List.

Associate head coach Will Scudder said Pettit sets himself apart with his skillset and stick work.

“It’s kind of magician-like, and you’re like, ‘Holy smokes,’” Scudder said. “He’s not the most athletic guy on the field, and he’s not the strongest, but he just does things with his stick that other people can’t.”

Senior midfielder Andrew Eichelberger said, besides his play, what makes Pettit stand out is his selfless personality.

“I always felt like I could go to him with anything,” Eichelberger said. “I know he’s been there throughout my journey, and I know that I’ve tried to be there throughout his. He’s definitely one of my best friends. I am sad to see him go.”

Although the pandemic has forced athletes to find new ways to stay in shape, Pettit said he has more time to workout than he used to.

“In some ways, this whole quarantine deal is actually the best thing that can happen to training and being able to prepare to play,” Pettit said.

Pettit’s time as a Mountain Hawk may be over, but he said he will always cherish the teammates and the culture that was embedded in the Lehigh lacrosse program. He said his class was close and that they grew together throughout his time at Lehigh.

“Everyone always says that you find your best friends in college,” Pettit said. “Our class was special.”

Scudder said what makes Pettit a great teammate on and off the field is that he holds people accountable.

“He isn’t afraid to step on toes,” Scudder said. “He has a very confident personality. He’s not afraid to speak his mind, so, if he’s thinking something, he’s not just going to hold it in.”

Pettit said he is most looking forward to playing at a high level in the MLL.

In a league with some of the best lacrosse players in the world, Pettit said he is excited to play with new people and develop through that competition.

“I think it will just be fun to do that,” Pettit said. “Any athlete is going to enjoy playing at the highest level they can with the best other athletes they can.”

Although the MLL does not have an official start date for its season, Pettit said he is looking forward to play once it’s safe.

“I think he is going to have a ton of success in the MLL,” Eichelberger said. “He’s a guy who doesn’t need a lot of space to score, and I think that’s exactly what he’s going to get, and he’ll find a spot and put the ball away like he always does.”