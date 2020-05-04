Men’s lacrosse senior attackman Andrew Pettit became the 10th player in Lehigh program history drafted to Major League Lacrosse after being selected by the New York Lizards with pick No. 43 of the MLL Draft on May 4.

Pettit, who missed his true senior season due to an ACL tear, returned for a fifth-year season in 2020, accumulating 17 goals and nine assists in just six games due to a coronavirus-shortened season.

Despite spring athletes being offered an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA, Pettit publicly declared that he would not return for a fifth season of play prior to the draft.

Pettit was a two-time Tewaaraton Award Watch List candidate, a two-time Senior CLASS Award candidate and has been a captain of the team for the past three seasons. He was named First-Team All-Patriot League in his junior season and Second-Team All-Patriot League in his sophomore season.

His junior season, Pettit led the Mountain Hawks with 66 points including a league leading 46 goals. He ranked No. 10 in the nation in goals per game and had 14 multi-goal games.

After starting in one game during his freshman season, Pettit went on to start in every game he appeared in during the rest of his career at Lehigh. Despite enduring an ACL injury and a shortened final season, Pettit still finishes his Lehigh career with 105 goals and 41 assists.

After not having played in a game in nearly 20 months, Pettit was left off of a January list of 107 seniors with the potential to be drafted by majorleaguelacrosse.com. He still managed to rank second in goals and assists on the team in 2020 despite his lengthy absence.

Senior midfielder Conor Gaffney, who did qualify for that list, was not one of the 48 players drafted Monday evening.

Although the MLL season will not go ahead with their May 30 start date, they still hope to hold the season at some point.