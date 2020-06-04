Former Lehigh women’s basketball player Meagan Eripret, ’20, signed a contract to play professionally for Basket Club Lourdes, in Lourdes, France.

After a year of contemplation and an abrupt ending to her time at Lehigh, Eripret decided she wasn’t finished with her basketball career.

She said she wanted to wait to complete her final year of eligibility and work on her master’s in elementary education before making the transition.

Eripret said she went back and forth before committing to play professionally, as she was cognizant of the toll playing basketball for many years had taken on her body. But she said since she didn’t have her season end the way she wanted to, given the coronavirus, it was another reason to play professionally.

“So, I was like, ‘I can’t turn down this kind of opportunity,’ and end my career the way that I wanted to,” Eripret said.

Eripret’s mother, Bridget, also had the opportunity to play in France after she graduated from Boston College.

Bridget’s former coach’s daughter is now coaching for Lourdes.

“She randomly last year reached out to my mom and said that her team was looking for some size because they are kind of an undersized team,” Eripret said. “And they were looking for some post players and asked if my mom knew anyone. My mom said, ‘Well, yeah.’”

Eripret will have to complete student teaching when she returns from France before she can begin her career as a teacher.

“Anything that I have going on here will be here when I get back.,” Eripret said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some things are still uncertain. Eripret said though the season normally begins in September, it might get pushed to October with no fans to start.

Eripret has no access to a gym to play basketball, so she said she has been doing lower weight exercises and cardio to stay in shape for her professional career. When Eripret goes to Lourdes, she knows she’ll have the support of her teammates and coaches cheering her on from 3,740 miles away.

“I’ve never met somebody that’s loved the game and been able to stay close to home,” said assistant coach and former teammate Bernadette Devaney, ’18.

Senior forward Emily Johnson said she is “head over heels” happy for Eripret, and is excited to see what comes next for her.

“I’d describe Meg{Eripret} as the epitome of team first,” Johnson said. “She knows her role and she will do whatever it takes for the team to succeed.”