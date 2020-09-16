Map by Emma Satin

While COVID-19 testing on campus is available to all students whether they have declared the non-remote option or not, mandatory campus-wide testing has been stopped. Only symptomatic students will now be tested by Lehigh’s Health and Wellness Center. For students who are looking for consistent, low-cost testing, there are other local testing options throughout the Lehigh Valley.

Before attending any testing sites, students must bring their health insurance card, state ID and face covering, and it is recommended that students make appointments beforehand at all testing locations.

LVHN ExpressCARE

LVHN ExpressCARE, located on 2101 Emrick Blvd Suite, provides a free COVID-19 test for asymptomatic patients only.

LVHN is providing screenings online and by phone to help reduce the spread of the virus. If someone thinks that they may have been exposed to the virus, they are encouraged to stay home.

The medical professionals will determine if the patients have symptoms and whether or not they should receive a test. They will then be directed to a testing location.

The average turnover rate is between five and seven days.

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

CVS Pharmacies

There are two CVS locations in Bethlehem that offer a free drive-up test: CVS Pharmacy at 6050 Sterners Way and CVS Pharmacy at 2434 Catasauqua Road.

In order to receive a test, patients must acquire a doctor’s order or meet the testing qualifications, which include presenting symptoms or having a reason to believe that they were exposed to the virus in the last 14 days.

An appointment must be made up to two days in advance, but can be made for the same day depending on availability. The average turnover time at these locations is between two and three days. A face covering must be worn in the car when receiving the nasal swab.

Sterners Way Hours:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Catasauqua Hours:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Patient First Urgent Care

Patient First Urgent Care, located on 2310 Schoenersville Road, offers both infection tests and antibody tests. In order to receive a test, you must have reason to believe that you may have been exposed to the virus in the last 14 days or meet any of the other screening criteria.

Making an appointment is required for the test, while the antibody test is available on a walk-in basis.

Bethlehem Urgent Care accepts all major health insurance plans, but for those unsure if they accept their insurance, they should seek guidance from their insurance company. The average turnover time is between two and five days.

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m

Saturday – Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

Rite Aid

Located at 110 Main St. in Hellertown, Rite Aid is offering cost-free testing to to all customers 18 years and older. To see if you qualify for testing, a pre-screen test can be taken on their website.



Tests can be walk-in, but appointments are recommended. Tests are available during open pharmacy hours.

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.