Bethlehem is widely known as the “Christmas City.” Although it’s harder to celebrate the festivities in large groups due to COVID-19, there are still plenty of virtual and in-person attractions to keep the holiday spirit alive.

Christkindlmarkt

Christkindlmarkt is a Christmas market held annually at Bethlehem’s SteelStacks. It’s a great place to go with family for a special holiday shopping experience. The market offers live Christmas music, food and beautiful decorations to take in, along with handmade gifts crafted by over 50 artisans available for purchase. Christkindlmarkt also offers “Cooking with St. Nicholas” via Zoom on Sundays in November.

Social distancing and COVID-19 safety regulations will be in effect, and face masks are required at all times. Due to the pandemic, a limited number of tickets are available per day, so admission cannot be guaranteed to guests who do not purchase tickets in advance.

Dates:

Nov. 19 to Nov. 22

Nov. 27 to Nov. 29

Dec. 3 to Dec. 6

Hours:

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last entry at 4:30pm)

Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last entry at 6:30pm)

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last entry at 6:30pm)

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last entry at 4:30pm)

Prices:

Children under two free

Thursdays: $9

Fridays: $10

Saturdays: $10

Sundays: $10

Color Me Mine

Color Me Mine is a paint your own pottery store located at 25 E. Third St. and is open year round. The store features light-up Christmas trees and other holiday-themed pottery available to paint. No reservations are needed and it is a great activity to get creative and spend time with your friends while being socially distanced. Masks are required, and gloves are available upon request.

Color Me Mine also offers “Paint at Home Projects,” which you can pick up curbside and do in the comfort of your own home. On Dec. 18, Color Me Mine is hosting an event called, “Paint, Sip and Be Merry,” where pottery is 20 percent off and an $8 reservation covers the studio fee for the night. If you wear an ugly holiday sweater, the studio fee is free for your next visit.

Dates: Open year round

“Paint, Sip and Be Merry” Event: Dec. 18

Hours:

Monday: 12 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 12 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 12 to 6 p.m.

Thursday: 12 to 6 p.m.

Friday: 12 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 12 to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 to 6 p.m.

“Paint, Sip and Be Merry” Event: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Prices:

Children 12 or under: $8 studio fee not including the price of the pottery you choose

Adults: $10 studio fee not including the price of the pottery you choose

“Paint, Sip and Be Merry” Event: $8 studio fee and 20 percent off price of pottery you choose

Christmas City Stroll

The Christmas City Stroll is a walking tour of Bethlehem, where guides lead you through centuries of the city’s history. The tour begins at 505 Main St. Guests learn about the story behind the “candle-in-every-window,” the Bethlehem Star, historic landmarks and more. Tickets can be purchased online and masks are required for all tours.

Dates: Nov. 6 to Dec. 30

Tour times:

Monday: 1 and 3 p.m.

Tuesday: 1 and 3 p.m.

Wednesday: 1 and 3 p.m.

Thursday: 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.

Friday: 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.

Saturday: 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.

Sunday: 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.

Prices:

Adult (18+): $15

Child (17 and under): $6

Member (Adult): $10

Member (Child): $4

Winter Light Spectacular at Lehigh Valley Zoo

The Winter Light Spectacular is an attraction at the Lehigh Valley Zoo, consisting of holiday-themed, animated displays and over a million twinkle lights. It is located at 5150 Game Preserve Road in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania. This outdoor light display is a perfect place to go with your friends and family to see beautiful lights while being socially distanced. It is also great for taking pictures. Masks are required at all times within the zoo.

Dates: Nov. 13 to Jan. 2

Hours:

Wednesdays: 6 to 10 p.m.

Thursdays: 6 to 10 p.m.

Fridays: 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 5 to 10 p.m.

Sundays: 5 to 10 p.m.

Extra days:

Monday, Dec. 21: 5 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22: 5 to 10 p.m.

Prices:

Adults (12+): $15

Children (2-11): $10

Infants (0-1): Free

Members (Adult): $8

Members (Child): $8

Hike to the Bethlehem Star

A hike can be a mindful activity to get some fresh air by yourself or with a friend during these crazy times. Seeing the Bethlehem Star up close is a great way to get into the holiday season mindset. Conveniently, hiking to the star from Sayre Lodge on Lehigh’s campus only takes around 15 minutes. The view is beautiful and it’s a fairly easy hike. If you want to make the experience more festive, listen to holiday music on your way up.