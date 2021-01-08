The Patriot League announced a plan for fall and spring sports scheduling formats for 2021.

Baseball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and volleyball will partake in league competition.

The league’s press release said play will be contingent on the League and its member institutions being able to conduct competitions in ways that protect the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff members and their communities. ‘

The Patriot League also plans to host championships for men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, women’s rowing, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s tennis.

In addition to league play, the announcement said scheduling for field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer will be limited to League-only contests. Non-league scheduling for baseball, men’s and women’s lacrosse and softball can proceed per institutional discretion. League institutions are responsible for setting regular-season schedules for cross country, golf, rowing, swimming and diving and indoor and outdoor track and field. Opponents must follow comparable health and safety protocols.

“Consistent with the prioritization of health and safety, the 2020-21 schedule format features a significant reduction in travel and overnight stays. No teams will be permitted to fly to games. Instead of the League’s traditional formats, teams will play an increased number of games against League opponents in closer geographic proximity,” the release said.”

Additionally, the release said the Patriot League office will announce detailed League schedules at a later date.

While this is the Patriot League’s plan, for now, check back for updates as we cover this expedited season.

Baseball

The Patriot League’s six teams will be split into two three-team divisions for a 30-game schedule in 2021. Teams will play divisional 18 games, and 12 non-divisional games. The season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 13 with regular-season play concluding May 9. The four-team Patriot League Championship is scheduled to start May 15 and run through May 21.

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country

The 2021 Men’s And Women’s Cross Country Championships are set to begin Friday, March 5, at Lafayette’s Metzgar Field Athletic Complex.

Field Hockey:

The Patriot League’s seven field hockey programs will play a six-game League only schedule beginning on Sunday, March 7, and concluding on Sunday, April 18. The championship will consist of the top four teams and begin on Thursday, April 22, followed by the championship game on Saturday, April 24.

Football

The Patriot League’s six football teams will be split into two-three team divisions for the 2021 spring season. Colgate, Fordham and Holy Cross will play in the North Division. Bucknell, Lafayette and Lehigh will play in the South Division. Lehigh will play each divisional opponent once with two non-divisional games. The season is set to begin March 13 and will conclude Saturday, April, 17, with a championship game between the two division winners.

Men’s Golf

While the dates are still uncertain, the 2021 Patriot League Men’s Golf Championship will be hosted by Navy at the U.S. Naval Academy Golf Club.

Women’s Golf

While the dates are still uncertain, the 2021 Patriot League Women’s Golf Championship will be hosted by Lehigh at Saucon Valley Country Club.

Women’s Rowing

The 2021 Patriot League Women’s Rowing Championship is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 14, at Cooper River in New Jersey.

Men’s Lacrosse

The Patriot League season will begin on Saturday, March 6, and conclude on Saturday, April 24. The nine programs will be split into two divisions for the 2021 season. Teams will play each divisional opponent at least once with limited games against non-divisional opponents. A minimum of seven League games will be played by each team.

Women’s Lacrosse

The Patriot League’s Women’s Lacrosse programs will begin on Saturday, March 6, and conclude on Saturday, April 24. The 10 programs will be split into two five-team divisions for the 2021 season. Teams will play each divisional opponent at least once with limited games against non-divisional opponents. A minimum of seven League games will be played by each team.

Men’s Soccer

The Patriot League’s Men’s Soccer season will begin on Saturday, Feb. 27, and conclude on Saturday, April 10. The 10 Patriot League programs will be split into two five-team divisions for the 2021 spring season. Each team will play a minimum of six League games, playing each divisional opponent once and a minimum of one team from the other division.

Women’s Soccer

The Patriot League’s 10 Women’s Soccer teams will be split into two five-team divisions for the 2021 spring season. Teams will play each divisional individual opponent at least once. A minimum of six League games will be played by each team. The season is set to begin on Saturday, Feb. 27, and will conclude on Saturday, April 10. The championship dates are still to be determined.

Softball

The seven Patriot League softball programs will begin play on Saturday, March 27 and play a 24-game round-robin League schedule. Each team is scheduled to play every opponent four times, with the conclusion of the season on Sunday, May 9. The four best teams will qualify for the championship, which will be a double-elimination tournament beginning on Thursday, May 13, and concluding on Saturday, May 15.

Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving

The 2021 Patriot Patriot League Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships are set to begin on Wednesday, April 21, and will conclude on April 24. Bucknell University is hosting the championship.

Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field

The League’s teams will compete in the Patriot League Challenge at four different sites on either Saturday, Feb.27, or Sunday, Feb. 28.

Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field

The 2021 Patriot League Men’s and women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships is set to begin on Friday, April 30, and conclude on Saturday, May 1. Army West Point is scheduled to host the championship.

Men’s Tennis

The 2021 Patriot League men’s Championship is set to begin Thursday, April 22, and will conclude on April 25, at Lehigh University.

Women’s Tennis

The 2021 Patriot League women’s Championship is set to begin on Thursday, April 29, and will conclude Sunday, May 2. The U.S. Naval Academy is the scheduled host for the event.

Volleyball

The Patriot League’s nine women’s volleyball programs will play a 10-match, League only schedule, which will begin on Friday, Feb. 19. Teams will play five home and five road games, with the season concluding on Sunday, March 28. The championship tournament will begin on Friday, April 2 with the top four regular-season teams qualifying.