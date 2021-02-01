GALLERY: Blizzard takes over Bethlehem

East 5th Street sits under a blanket of snow. The city of Bethlehem is in a state of emergency until 1 p.m. Tuesday due to continued storm warnings. (Nora Thomson/ BW Staff)
Students go sledding down the hill next to Zoellner Arts Center. This is a common sledding place for students. (Andrew Isaacson/B&W Staff)
Students go sledding down Brodhead Ave on Feb. 1, 2021. After classes ended many students ventured out into the snow. (Nora Thomson/B&W Staff)
SouthSide Commons courtyard blanketed in snow on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2021. SouthSide Commons is an apartment building for off-campus students. (Caroline Coffey/B&W Staff)
Students make fun out of a snowy day outside of Rauch Business Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Emma Satin/ BW Staff)
Ambulances head towards East 4th Street on Feb. 1, 2021. Multiple firetrucks were seen headed in that direction minutes later. (Nora Thomson/ B&W Staff)
Plows start making their way down Brodhead Ave on Feb. 1, 2021. The city of Bethlehem is in a state of emergency until 1 p.m. Tuesday due to continued storm warnings.(Nora Thomson/B&W Staff)
A group of students taking part in a game of spikeball in the fields at Broughal Middle School. Earlier, students were seen playing a game of football too. (Nora Thomson/B&W Staff)
