Not allowing the pandemic to slow them down this past year, the TAMID Group at Lehigh has pivoted to ensure its members the chance to develop business and entrepreneurial skills through interactions with the Israeli economy.

The primary purpose of the club is to give students opportunities through hands-on interactions with the Israeli economy.

“TAMID offers a comprehensive education curriculum, consulting for Israeli startups, a student-run investment fund and a once-in-a-lifetime fellowship in Israel,” said Leeza Khalif, ‘23, president of the TAMID Group at Lehigh.

The TAMID Group, which recruits every fall and spring semester through an application and interview process, has faced many challenges due to COVID-19.

All TAMID meetings are now virtual, however, this has not stopped the club from continuing their weekly meetings, which include working on consulting projects, stock pitches, recruiting and networking events.

“Our club has expanded tremendously and our members have only become more involved during these unprecedented times, but we are excited to have our in-person meetings again in the future,” Khalif said.

New member Mia Rosengard, ‘23, is planning on attending the club’s fellowship program in Israel.

Members can apply to a selective summer internship program in Tel Aviv, and if accepted, join 150 fellows from other universities who will intern at different companies while in Tel Aviv.

“The reason I wanted to apply was because I have a strong interest in international business and I thought it would be an amazing opportunity to do consulting projects for Israeli startups,” Rosengard said.

During the weekdays, the fellows intern at their respective startups and travel around Israel on weekends, as well as attend professional development events throughout the experience.

Once TAMID Group members are accepted into the program and become fellows, they go through a lengthy job matching process.

“I will be completing my internship at LNRD, which is a startup that is developing software that is revolutionizing the talent acquisition process,” Rosengard said.

Along with the internship matching, the TAMID Group undergoes a selective admissions process at the beginning of every academic cycle at Lehigh.

Harry Zuckerman, ‘21, director of recruitment for TAMID, said it has given him the opportunity to learn about and meet so many different people all across Lehigh’s campus.

“I’m a people person in general, so it’s awesome to get to know everyone and help shape the future of TAMID,” Zuckerman said.

Zuckerman said the position has helped him grow as both an individual and a professional.

“Having to conduct interviews and evaluate candidates is a great experience for the real world and really has helped me build my own personal interview skills,” Zuckerman said.

Although Zuckerman is the one responsible for evaluating applicants, he said he has learned invaluable things from the candidates.

“One of the reasons why I love TAMID is that you learn through experience, and this is just another example of that,” Zuckerman said.