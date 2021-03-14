Editorial: Fighting to stay afloat

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in more ways than we can count.

In addition to lives lost, the economy has tanked, social distancing restrictions have caused restaurants and small businesses to go out of business and time with friends and loved ones has become a rarity.

We’ve now been through a year of this, and the negative effects only continue to appear in new realms.

The one thing that has kept us informed on everything COVID-19 related—the news industry— has been extremely hard hit by this devastating year.

An estimated 37,000 employees at news companies across the United States have either been laid off, furloughed or taken substantial pay cuts in March 2020 alone. Newsrooms are shrinking at hastening rates in a time when news coverage has never been more important. This forces remaining employees to do more work for less pay.

The news media sector had already been struggling to stay afloat before the pandemic began. According to the Pew Research Center, U.S. newspapers have shed half of their newsroom employees since 2008. The way consumers read news has changed over the years, and journalism has adapted to meet the shifts—social media news has become more prevalent, a lot more content is getting digitized, and companies have been finding new ways to diversify their revenue streams with their advertisements.

In a study on news deserts, it was found that the U.S. has lost almost 18,000 newspapers since 2004.

Amid tumultuous times, people continue to turn to the news for crucial information. News industries proved essential for communicating vital public health information throughout the pandemic, and had to cover one of the contentious elections in U.S. history, while also reporting on the numerous historic Black Lives Matter protests and social justice movements.

However, just in 2020, media sector layoffs reached record highs.

It has even been a year of drastic loss for the bigger, better known news companies.

Buzzfeed recently announced a new round of layoffs for the Huffpost newsroom. In 2020, Huffpost’s losses totaled to around $20 million. In efforts to break even this year the company has announced they will be laying off 47 U.S. employees and the full closure of Huffpost Canada.

In October, Garnett, one the largest newspaper chains in the U.S. offered buyouts to all of its 21,000 employees, of which 500 accepted.

The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, National Public Radio, Vice Media, are few of the many other companies that have had to make drastic changes to their newsrooms in order to survive.

Some small community news companies that rely on revenue from local businesses to pay for ads in their papers, have had to close their doors altogether.

The closing of local newspapers is extremely detrimental as they are essential informants in the communities they serve. It poses a grave threat to community civic engagement and health, especially during the pandemic.

A news desert study found that communities lose transparency and accountability when their local newspapers shut down—taxes go up and voter participation drops.

This is happening more so in smaller, more rural communities where local newspapers are dying at disproportionate rates.

In more marginalized communities, local newspapers contribute to the diversification of perspectives in the news. Local news outlets serve as megaphones for groups who are oftentimes silenced, and without them, these people would be left unheard.

The loss of good journalism in this country is a disease. The sad reality is that although the need for news will never die, byt the industry itself just might.