In photos: The Brown and White staff, one year ago

It has been one year since Lehigh shut its doors, for what would end up being the entirety of the academic year. Within the past 365 days, classes have shifted to Zoom, social gatherings have diminished and The Brown and White production has gone fully remote.
What were The Brown and White editors up to one year ago?
*Click each photo to enlarge*
Andrew Isaacson ’22, Lifestyle Editor
Anna Piecuch ’23, Associate Engagement Editor
Emma Satin ’21, Editor in Chief
Christina Perrier ’23, Associate Lifestyle Editor
Maddie Sheifer ’21, Managing Editor
Clare Fonstein ’22, Deputy News Editor
Shana Lichaw ’21, Managing Editor of Visuals
Sydney Staples ’22
Julia D’Apolito ’22, Associate Audience Editor
Mannan Mehta ’22, News Editor
Miguel Cole’21, Engagement Editor
Papa Asibuo ’24, Associate Data & Graphics Editor
Carson Snyder ’23, Associate News Editor
Jordyn Pykon ’23, Associate Video Editor
Gabrielle Falk ’22, Multimedia Editor
