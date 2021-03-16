Bethlehem SteelStacks has remained committed to serving the community through various virtual and in-person events and programs throughout the last year.

After losing over 90 percent of their revenue stream in 2020, ArtsQuest, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing arts, cultural and educational programming, has relied entirely on support from its members and sponsors.

Kassie Hilgert, president and CEO of ArtsQuest, said the biggest challenge has been adapting to a virtual setting and developing a new operational rhythm within the organization.

Hilgert said despite the difficulties, ArtsQuest learned from their experiences and plan to apply this knowledge to their operations even after events can resume in a pre-COVID-19 fashion.

“This was a survival technique we learned during COVID-19 and streaming is something you’re going to probably see us continue to do past the pandemic because we’re able to reach new audiences,” Hilgert said.

Despite the circumstances, ArtsQuest has held many of its annual events, including Musikfest last summer and Christkindlmarkt this past holiday season.

Events were held virtually or in person with guidance from the City of Bethlehem’s health department. Hilgert said staff learned and experimented with new technology, especially during Musikfest, which allowed people from over 40 countries to tune in.

For ArtsQuest, safety has always been the biggest priority—especially during this past year—said Ryan Hill, programming director and interim communications director at ArtsQuest.

“We’ve been up for the challenge of it because we definitely feel that we want to make sure we’re here for the people of the Lehigh Valley,” Hill said.

Susan Szilagyi, athletics business manager at Lehigh and a Bethlehem resident, has been a member of ArtsQuest for five years. While she hasn’t attended many indoor events this year, Szilagyi said she felt very safe at Christkindlmarkt, which was held outdoors in December.

“They did a really nice job of spacing everything out to keep people socially distant and to protect their volunteers too,” Szilagyi said.

Szilagyi said she is most looking forward to attending outdoor concerts when it becomes safe again.

Hill, who oversees the comedy and cinema department, has worked on many programs this past year not just for customers, but for employees as well. Hill led private movie screening rentals at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas at SteelStacks. Discounts are offered for any group that includes a frontline worker.

“The frontline workers are people that have basically put the economy on their backs through all this and have gotten us through it,” Hill said. “So we wanted to make sure we did things that gave them some much needed relief in their day.”

Elena Ostock, manager of visual arts at ArtsQuest, began her role a year ago, just before the pandemic began.

Ostock said not being in the office has made it difficult to learn everything about working at ArtsQuest. However, it has also allowed her to step out of her comfort zone and learn more about technology, she said.

Ostock began making videos on how to make crafts using art supplies from home and said it served as a great reminder of why she took the position in the first place.

“We’ve definitely shifted a lot of what we’re doing and we’ve been trying new things which we’re really happy with and hopefully we’ll keep in the future,” Ostock said. “And some of which I think we’ll be happy to say goodbye to once the pandemic is over.”

Despite the challenges, Anne Sturm, executive director at Levitt Pavilion at SteelStacks and senior talent buyer at ArtsQuest, said it’s been great to get feedback from people who have attended ArtsQuest events.

“People have literally said to me, ‘I’ve come to almost every single show because this live music is my lifeline,’” Sturm said. “That has been pretty rewarding because not many other places are presenting music right now.”

Hilgert shared a similar sentiment.

“To provide that sliver of hope, that no matter how dark these days are, there is a time coming when we are going to feel the full strength of the arts in helping us heal,” Hilgert said.

Levitt Pavilion, the outdoor space at SteelStacks, has provided the community with a range of events. Sturm said there are about 90 socially distanced pods that people can view shows in, which single parties reserve in advance. Musikfest Cafe at SteelStacks is also hosting limited capacity dining show experiences each week.

A list of upcoming events can be found at SteelStacks.org.