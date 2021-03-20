Matt Devine, an apprentice at Lucky 13 Tattoos & Body Piercings in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, has partnered with the Lehigh Valley Period Project (LVPP), promising to donate 100 percent of his tips for the month of March, as well as menstrual products collected for the organization.

The Lehigh Valley Period Project is a community outreach program that collects and distributes period care products and monetary donations to local organizations such as Turning Point Lehigh Valley and the Kutztown Student Pantry.

Sarah Pammer, who founded the project, said that Devine’s fundraiser is the first joint effort between the LVPP and an outside organization. Pammer said she is excited about this joint venture as it will help more people in need.

“Since the project started it’s really just been me, but in reality, this is not just about me at all,” Pammer said. “I’m looking forward to getting more people on board.”

Devine was familiar with the project because he was friends with Pammer when they were both undergraduate students at Kutztown University. He said he was impressed by Pammer’s dedication to the project and started the fundraiser to gain experience within his trade while simultaneously supporting a good cause. Devine said they began promoting the fundraiser at the end of February and have already received both monetary and material donations.

“Even people who don’t want to come in to get a jewelry change will come in and drop some products off,” Devine said. ”We’re off to a great start already.”

Thus far, the fundraiser has been promoted through Instagram and word of mouth. Devine said he is impressed by the number of people who have heard of the fundraiser just through these two channels. Pammer said Instagram has been a great way to spread messages destigmatizing menstruation and targeting taboos around periods, as well as a good method to encourage donations to the cause.

“We’re making it a more human issue,” Pammer said.

Addie Pintor, ‘23, grew up in the Lehigh Valley and said the LVPP is the first organization she knows of solely devoted to providing period products to those in need.

Pintor said because there are many places and individuals in the Lehigh Valley that are less fortunate, she thinks this type of organization and outreach drive will benefit the community.

Pintor also said that fundraisers supporting the LVPP are powerful as they challenge the stigma often attached to periods and show support to young girls who are in need of period products.

“Having a period isn’t really something we talk about, but these girls need these types of products either way,” Pintor said “I think it’s a really great cause.”

Monetary donations to the fundraiser can be made through Venmo, and both financial and period product donation can be made at Lucky 13.