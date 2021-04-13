The Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts reopened on April 8, hosting a reception for their new exhibition, “Art at Home,” in conjunction with the celebration of their reopening.

The museum, a member of the Historic Bethlehem Museums and Sites, is one of only 15 museums in the U.S. dedicated to decorative arts.

“Art at Home,” explores the connection between artwork and the home, featuring art from private collections and local artists. It began as a virtual campaign and transformed into a celebration for Kemerer’s reopening.

The exhibit highlights artwork that was loaned back to the museum from the owner’s homes. The lenders originally purchased the pieces through the Holiday Dinner and Art Auction at Kemerer, which has taken place for the past 28 years.

“When we realized we were going to be able to reopen, we decided that one of the best ways to do that is to take that virtual campaign and turn it into something physical here on site,” said Lindsey Jancay, director of collections and programming at Historic Bethlehem Museums and Sites.

Jancay co-curated the exhibit alongside local artist Sandra Corpora.

“That moment of wonder and discovery that happens when someone happens upon a piece of work or art that is meaningful to them or conjures a memory or feels familiar, those are really special things that we get to observe here in the museum when we’re here in person,” Jancay said.

Alecia Caballero, programming and events coordinator at Historic Bethlehem Museums and Sites, said it was difficult to not have visitors at the museum, but the pandemic also allowed them to get more creative and expand their programs, including making their Free Sundays at Home program virtual through a newsletter, and launching an online store.

“The outpouring of support has been absolutely wonderful,” Caballero said. “We are still here and still able to do the events that we always have as well as bring back previous year’s events.”

Molly Breitbach, director of outreach and visitor services, said this past year has also allowed Historic Bethlehem Museums and Sites to break out of their normal mold.

“I think this pandemic has really shown us what we’re capable of and where we can strive to be,” Breitbach said. “Not only was it a challenging thing, it was an exciting thing.”

Corpora said she looked forward to seeing many of the collectors she has met over the years.

“It’s pretty involved from the artist’s perspective and the collector’s perspective, which is really fun and unusual,” Corpora said.

Corpora has been a full-time painter for over 20 years and is a signature member of many well-known art organizations including the Oil Painters of America and American Women Artists.

Corpora said artists have embraced the free time presented by the pandemic to work on their craft, but it was also difficult at times to find a sense of purpose and direction.

In recent years, Historic Moravian Bethlehem, the national historic landmark district of Historic Bethlehem Museums and Sites, landed on the short list to become a World Heritage Site. This is a distinction they would share with sites including the Statue of Liberty, the Great Wall of China and Independence Hall.

“It’s important for people to not forget the local resources and culture, and the more that local museums can reach out and connect with people the better,” Corpora said.

Both Caballero and Breitbach said they are most looking forward to welcoming the public back into the Kemerer Museum and the other Historic Bethlehem Museums and Sites with open arms, encouraging people to get involved.

“I think that we’re hopefully safeguarding record keepers and that we help to preserve and maintain these stories for generations to come,” Jancay said.

The Kemerer Museum will now be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Historical Bethlehem Museums and Sites upcoming virtual and in-person events can be found on their website, historicbethlehem.org.”