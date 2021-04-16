Maddie Kahn, a sophomore goalkeeper, led Lehigh women’s field hockey to a 2-0 start for the first time since 1996 after posting back-to-back shutouts.

While they have since lost their last two games, they beat Lafayette and Bucknell in the first two games.

Kahn has played a vital role in their success. She was named Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week in two consecutive weeks, and her play has been the linchpin behind the program’s recent success.

From the moment Kahn arrived on Lehigh’s campus, head coach Caitlin Dallmeyer knew she would be an integral part of their program.

“In my opinion, Maddie (Kahn) was the best goalkeeper coming out of her class,” Dallmeyer said. “We were really fortunate to have her come to Lehigh.”

In her freshman year, she started all 18 games while posting a 2.34 goals-against average and 75.1 save percentage. She finished second in the Patriot League with 127 saves and tied for second with three shutouts.

This earned Kahn two Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week awards, and one Rookie of the Week award.

Dallmeyer said she still finds herself at a loss for words with what Kahn is able to do on the field.

“Her ability to react to an incredible shot is amazing, she has these reactions that are honestly just out of this world,” Dallmeyer said. “It allows her to pull off miraculous saves.”

Kahn was not on campus during the fall season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Despite this, she trained throughout the semester from home with a private goalkeeper coach.

Kahn said she feels this extra time allowed her to get into great shape and fine-tune some of the details in her game.

Dallmeyer said Kahn’s strengths on the field extend beyond her ability to make saves, she is a vocal leader and her communication with her defenders has been a big reason for Lehigh’s success.

Both coaches and players acknowledge Kahn’s value when it comes to their team’s defensive play.

“She helps our defense a lot, she always puts people in the right positions and allows other people to be successful,” said senior defender Lenke Havas.

Although she is pleased after winning back-to-back Patriot League Goalkeeper of the week awards, Kahn also praised her teammates for her personal success.

“Obviously it’s an amazing feeling,” Kahn said. “I have to say as a goalkeeper, though, you rely a lot on the team in front of you. Even though it’s an individual accomplishment it speaks to the team and the defense I have in front of me.”

Dallmeyer and Havas described her as a quiet and selfless leader who always seems calm, cool and collected.

Kahn and the Mountain Hawks will look to bounce back after two straight losses when they take on Boston University at 1:00 p.m. on April 18.