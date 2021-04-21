Where to get vaccinated in the Lehigh Valley

While COVID-19 lockdowns began over a year ago, the deployment of vaccines provides hope that a return to normalcy is imminent.

Currently, there are three vaccines authorized for use by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Both Moderna and Pfizer require two separate doses to achieve maximum efficacy; whereas Johnson & Johnson requires only one. The second Moderna dosage is administered 28 days after the first, while the second for Pfizer is up to 21 days.

Pennsylvania entered Phase 1C on April 12, and the vaccine became available to anyone on April 19.

Listed below are locations in and around Bethlehem Township where individuals can get vaccinated.

Bethlehem Health Bureau

Located on East Church Street, the Bethlehem Health Bureau receives a state allocation of COVID-19 vaccines. As of March 26, the Bureau has administered 2,340 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The location will be hosting a vaccine clinic on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The second doses will be April 28 and April 30 respectively. Appointment times are released every Friday and can be scheduled through their website. Those over the age of 65 lacking internet or computer access can make an appointment by calling (610) 865-7083.

Wegmans Pharmacy – Wegmans Drive

Situated on Wegmans Drive, Wegmans receives a federal allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine. They currently supply the Moderna vaccination and offer appointments a week in advance. Second doses are automatically assigned 28 days after individuals receive their first shot. Recipients are expected to wait 15 minutes after their appointment to ensure they do not have any allergic reactions to it. To schedule an appointment, use their website.

Rite Aid – East Third Street

This particular Rite Aid location offers the Moderna vaccine which they receive via federal allocation. Other store locations may offer different vaccines. It is best to book a vaccination through their website or call (610) 867-3981.

St. Luke’s University Health Center-Bethlehem

St. Luke’s University Health Center in Bethlehem, located on Ostrum Street, was allocated 1,170 first doses by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on March 26. To schedule an appointment, individuals must create a MyChart account, through which individuals can securely manage medical records and schedule vaccination appointments.

Neighborhood Health Center of the Lehigh Valley-Bethlehem

Open Monday through Friday, the Neighborhood Health Center of the Lehigh Valley (NHCLV) is located on East 4th Street inside Donegan Elementary School.. As of March 26, the location was allocated 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pennsylvania and will begin to schedule immunizations during the month of April to NHCLV patients only. To schedule an appointment call (610) 841-8400.