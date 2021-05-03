Lehigh women’s lacrosse outlasted Navy 13-12 in an overtime thriller at home to kick off the Patriot League Tournament on Monday.

Heading into the quarterfinal matchup, the Mountain Hawks were the No. 2 seed with a conference record of 6-1. (

The Mountain Hawks led by three goals in the final 10 minutes of play, but Navy fought back, scoring three goals to tie the game. Dickey had one last chance but couldn’t get it to go, forcing the game into overtime.

Junior attacker Nora Giordano scored the game-winning goal 2:30 seconds into overtime off of a Gabby Schneider assist.

Lehigh came out of the gates strong, capturing a quick 4-0 lead behind three Sondra Dickey goals. Dickey has supplied an incredible offensive attack this season with 37 goals through the first round of the tournament.

With nine minutes left in the first half, Dickey tallied on her fourth goal of the day to break the tie. Dickey’s goal would end up being the last goal of the half, giving Lehigh the 6-5 lead at halftime.

The Mountain Hawks controlled the second half similar to the first, never trailing at any moment. Two quick goals by Lehigh’s Emma Eberhardt gave them a quick start to the second half. Eberhardt finished the half with four goals.

Adding to her total of 22 assists on the season was Schneider, who racked up four assists on the day and added two goals to bring her season total to 20.

Holding just a 9-8 lead in the second half, Schneider and Eberhardt stunned the opposition, scoring two goals in a total of just 21 seconds.

Eberhardt added another goal, the last for Lehigh in regulation, with just over ten minutes to play. Eberhardt finished the half with four goals, a huge contribution in the much-needed win.

Lehigh kept a steady lead over Navy throughout nearly the entire second half, never allowing the lead to slip. Less than five minutes to go, the Mountain Hawks gave up the game-tying goal.

The Mountain Hawks victory in overtime fashion punched them a ticket to the Patriot League Semifinals against No. 1 seeded Army at the Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore, Maryland, on Thursday, May 6 at 7 p.m.