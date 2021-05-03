Standout women underclassman in the 2020-2021 season

The 2020-2021 seasons have showcased many strong women underclassmen performances. The Brown and White compiled a list of these student-athletes who have raked in Patriot League honors and made stellar contributions to their teams amid an unprecedented year.

Frannie Hottinger Sophomore, women’s basketball

Hottinger, a sophomore wing, helped the women’s basketball team punch their ticket to the NCAA March Madness Tournament in San Antonio after winning her first and the team’s fourth Patriot League Championship in program history. She led the team in scoring, averaging 14.2 points per game and totaling 227 points overall. She was a monster on the boards handling 25 offensive rebounds and 81 total defensive rebounds. Hottinger earned second-team All-Patriot League honors.

Emma Eberhardt: Sophomore, women’s lacrosse

Eberhardt has contributed a strong attacking presence for the women’s lacrosse team.S he is the team’s second-leading scorer, recording 37 points, tallying 15 goals and a team-leading 22 assists. She tallied a season and career high in goals and assists over the course of her sophomore campaign, having scored six goals against Bucknell and six assists against Drexel. She’s helped lead the team to the Patriot League Quarterfinals, which begins on May 3.

Lylah Washington: Freshman, volleyball

Washington, an outside hitter for the volleyball team, raked in Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors, which was the team's first since 2018. Washington collected 95.5 points, ranking third on the team's scoring count. She also racked up 80 kills. She made double-digit kills in four consecutive matches, totaling a career-high 19 against Loyola Maryland.

Maddie Kahn: Sophomore, field hockey

Kahn has been a steady and reliable goalkeeper for the field hockey team, having started and played in every game with Mountain Hawks since her freshman year. Poised as a Preseason All-Patriot League honoree, her sophomore year campaign raked in a total of two Goalkeeper of the Week’s, First Team All-Patriot League and Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year honors. With a 0.879 save percentage this past season, Khan averaged 1.01 goals against and saved a season-high of 10 goals against American in their last game of the spring season.

Kerry Perna: Freshman, women’s track & field

Perna’s had a stellar high jump season, having placed first in five of the nine meets she has competed in thus far. Before the Patriot League Championships, Perna set a personal record, jumping 1.65 meters, which is no easy feat for a freshman. She has consistently jumped above 1.55 meters in every meet. Competing in her first-ever Patriot league Championships, Perna set a personal record of 1.65 meters, which was good enough for third place. Perna was the only Lehigh freshman to take home a medal.