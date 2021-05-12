Lehigh women’s lacrosse sophomore attacker Gabby Schneider was named to the First-Team All-Patriot League after a highly successful season. She averaged 3.83 points per game, eighth in the Patriot League.

Schneider heard the announcement from a team parent after the intense last-second Patriot League Quarter Final victory over Navy.

“I guess the emotions were so high after the game that it kind of went in one ear and out the other,” Schneider said.

Schneider assisted teammate Nora Giordano to secure the momentous 13-12 overtime victory over Navy, which was fitting for Schneider as she finished fourth in the Patriot League with 2.08 assists per game.

“The game was definitely a nailbiter,” Schneider said. “ I think we were all super nervous. You could feel the energy in the stands, on the sidelines, on the field. Just to come out with a win like that is huge.”

The win over Navy was a depiction of the hard work that this team has put in this season. This was Lehigh’s first time ever beating the Midshipmen twice in a season.

“The emotions you experience as an athlete after an overtime goal is unlike any other feeling in the world,” said associate head coach Sammy Cermack.“I think with the added sacrifices our team has had to make due to COVID-19, that moment was made even sweeter for them. This has been really hard work and taken lots of commitment. We are just so proud of how they have handled themselves this spring.”

Although Schneider is undersized, standing at 5-foot-4, she is a fierce competitor who scored 42 points on the season, only behind fifth-year Sondra Dickey.

“When you watch Gabby play, her size and speed stand out the most,” Cermack said. “ She is 5′ 4 and gets matched up against girls that are bigger than her constantly. But then she has such a fast first step that she is really really hard to defend.”

Schneider may not have the height advantage over her competitors, but she dominates on attack. Cermack said her greatest strength is her toughness.

Schneider hails from Long Island, New York, a lacrosse hotspot, and started playing in the first grade.

Cermack said she has a very big job on the offensive side of things, especially for such a young player. She added that the individual accomplishments of this team have been a product of this selfless team.

“She is truly one of the hardest working girls I have ever played with and deserves it more than anyone,” said sophomore midfielder Cassie Marte.