The class of 2021 commencement ceremony occured on May 24. Two separate events were held, with the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Business in the morning and the College of Engineering in the afternoon.
College of Arts and Sciences students are seated in the front half, while business graduates are seated at the back half. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
Jessica Scuderi, ’21, gave the first student speech at the morning ceremony. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
(Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
Students celebrate at the commencement ceremony. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
(Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
Students throw their caps after all the students walked back from the stage. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
Marco G.E. Biaggio, ’21, sings the national anthem. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
Students embrace and celebrate their achievements. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
(Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
(Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
Students walk toward the line in front of the stage. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
(Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
Eli Fraerman, ’21, former managing editor of The Brown and White, walks to receive his degree. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
The class of 2021 commencement ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Business was held on the morning of May 24. The ceremony for the College of Engineering and Applied Science and Interdisciplinary Programs was later that afternoon. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
President John Simon greets the graduating class. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
(Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
Chair of the Board of Trustees Kevin Clayton opens the ceremony. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
Students rise for the singing of the national anthem. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
(Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
Faculty and staff walk toward the stage in the processional. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
(Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
(Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
(Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
Students pose to capture moments from the ceremony. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
(Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
(Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
(Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
(Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
(Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
(Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
(Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
Sam Dugan, ’71, and Amy Hoover, ’21, ring the bell at the end of the ceremony. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
