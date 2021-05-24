The Brown and White
You are at:»»IN PHOTOS: Class of 2021 commencement ceremony
The class of 2021 commencement ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Business was held on the morning of May 24. The ceremony for the College of Engineering and Applied Science and Interdisciplinary Programs was later that afternoon. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)

IN PHOTOS: Class of 2021 commencement ceremony

0
By ; Published News

The class of 2021 commencement ceremony occured on May 24. Two separate events were held, with the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Business in the morning and the College of Engineering in the afternoon. 

Related Posts

Comment policy


Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.

Leave A Reply

More in News
Groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of The College of Business expansion

On Thursday May 18, a ceremony celebrated the groundbreaking for the expansion of the College of Business. A new building...

Close