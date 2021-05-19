New rules concerning mask-wearing at the upcoming commencement ceremonies were announced today by Lehigh’s COVID-19 Response Team.

The updated guidance said that masks may be removed at certain points during graduation.

Masks may be removed after students, faculty, staff and guests check in to the stadium as long as a six-foot distance is maintained from those outside their family group

The seating plan has students sitting on the field and family members in the stands with six-foot distancing.

Masks must be worn within six feet of those outside of your family group, on bus transportation, at check-in lines and when interacting with commencement volunteers.

“We recognize some students, faculty, staff and guests may choose to continue voluntarily wearing a mask for personal safety, medical or other reasons,” the email said. “We encourage members of the community to support one another in those decisions and to not make anyone feel stigmatized for wearing a mask.”