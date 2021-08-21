The Brown and White
You are at:»»»IN PICTURES: The Rally 2021
Lehigh freshman, sophomores, and alumni gather for the adoption of the Class of 2024 and 2025 at The Rally. (Nora Thomson/B&W Staff)

IN PICTURES: The Rally 2021

0
By ; Published ; updated Galleries, Lifestyle, Top Stories

 

Related Posts

Comment policy


Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.

Leave A Reply

More in Galleries, Lifestyle, Top Stories
BREAKING: Faculty and staff now required to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Faculty and staff will now be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, the university announced today in an email.  The...

Close