Lehigh freshman, sophomores, and alumni gather for the adoption of the Class of 2024 and 2025 at The Rally. (Nora Thomson/B&W Staff) IN PICTURES: The Rally 2021 0 By Nora Thomson — ; Published August 21, 2021, 9:39 pm ; updated August 22, 2021, 6:31 pm Galleries, Lifestyle, Top Stories Lehigh freshman, sophomores, and alumni gather for the adoption of the Class of 2024 and 2025 at The Rally. (Nora Thomson/B&W Staff) President Joseph J. Helble ’82 addresses the crowd. This is his first year serving as Lehigh’s president. (Nora Thomson/B&W Staff) The LU Dance Team performs their routine. (Nora Thomson/B&W Staff) Lehigh’s Marching 97 plays some of their game day songs. (Nora Thomson/B&W Staff) Mike Hurst ’22 and Kerry Shamnoski ’22 host a game of Lehigh trivia. (Nora Thomson/B&W Staff) Ric Hall, Vice President of Student Affairs, welcomes students and alumni to The Rally.(Nora Thomson/B&W Staff) Jennifer Cunningham, Assistant VP for Alumni Relations, talks about the Lehigh alumni community. (Nora Thomson/B&W Staff) Robert Gustafson ’74 announces the adoption of the incoming class by the alumni class 50 years prior. (Nora Thomson/B&W Staff) Share this:TweetPrint 2 minute read Campus life freshmen orientation people Student activities
