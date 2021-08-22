IN PICTURES: Class of 2025 move in

Lehigh welcomes the Class of 2025 outside of Iaocca Hall, where students check in and pick up their key to move into their dorms.
-
-
Housing services staff at Lehigh University welcome the Class of 2025 on Aug. 16, 2021 outside Iacocca Hall. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, students and their families sit in their cars and wait to receive orientation schedules and move in instructions. (Yifan Zhang/B&W Staff)
-
-
Housing services staff at Lehigh welcome the Class of 2025 on Aug. 16 outside of Iacocca Hall. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, students and their familes sit in their cars and wait to receive orientation schedules and move-in instructions. (Yifan Zhang/B&W Staff)
-
-
Lauren Etsitty, ’25, arrives at Iaocca Hall with her family to move into her dorm. (Leo Liu/B&W Staff)
-
-
Britney Venegas, ’25, checks in outside of Iacocca Hall. (Leo Liu/B&W Staff)
-
-
Housing services staff at Lehigh welcome the Class of 2025 on Aug. 16 outside Iacocca Hall. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, students and their familes sit in their cars and wait to receive orientation schedules and move-in instructions. (Yifan Zhang/B&W Staff)
-
-
Alexa Couto, ’25, receives her key before moving into her dorm. (Leo Liu/B&W Staff)
-
-
Housing services staff at Lehigh welcome the Class of 2025 on Aug. 16 outside of Iacocca Hall. (Leo Liu/B&W Staff)
-
-
Zhongjie Wu, ’24, checks in outside of Iacocca Hall. (Leo Liu/B&W Staff)
-
-
Housing services staff at Lehigh welcome the Class of 2025 on Aug. 16, outside of Iacocca Hall. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, students and their familes sit in their cars and wait to receive orientation schedules and move-in instructions. (Yifan Zhang/B&W Staff)
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.