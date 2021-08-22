The Brown and White
Housing services staff at Lehigh welcome the Class of 2025 on Aug. 16 outside Iacocca Hall. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, students and their familes sit in their cars and wait to receive orientation schedules and move-in instructions.

IN PICTURES: Class of 2025 move in

Lehigh welcomes the Class of 2025 outside of Iaocca Hall, where students check in and pick up their key to move into their dorms.

 

