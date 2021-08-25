The Brown and White
A student was approached around 3:00 a.m. on the 200 block of E. Morton Street by a man with a knife attempting to rob them. (Courtesy of Tony Webster/Creative Commons)

Lehigh student robbed at knifepoint on E. Morton Street

A student was approached around 3:00 a.m. on the 200 block of E. Morton Street by a man with a knife attempting to rob them, according to a safety bulletin sent to the Lehigh community at 3:45 a.m.

The suspect left the scene going east on Morton Street. He is described as being six feet tall and was reported to be wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants. 

The incident is under investigation by LUPD and the Bethlehem Police Department. 

