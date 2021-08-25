Lehigh student robbed at knifepoint on E. Morton Street

A student was approached around 3:00 a.m. on the 200 block of E. Morton Street by a man with a knife attempting to rob them, according to a safety bulletin sent to the Lehigh community at 3:45 a.m.
The suspect left the scene going east on Morton Street. He is described as being six feet tall and was reported to be wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.
The incident is under investigation by LUPD and the Bethlehem Police Department.
That’s what happens when do defund the police support Antifa and BLM. “The chickens come home to ruste!