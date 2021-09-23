Coming from Schaefferstown, Pennsylvania, a small town just over an hour away from Bethlehem, Lehigh’s academic reputation and the Patriot League’s competitive atmosphere drew in junior Ryelle Shuey.

Now, in the middle of her third season, Shuey is looking to build off last season when she was named Second Team All-Patriot League.

Last season, only four out of the 23 athletes named to the First or Second All-Patriot League Teams were underclassmen. Shuey was one of them.

Freshman Appoline Neveu said that Shuey receiving this honor inspires her as she begins her college soccer career, but it did not surprise her.

“On the field, she’s such a dominant player, but I think that her character is also what brought her to that title,” Neveu said. “She always has a smile on her face, regardless of what’s going on. It doesn’t go unnoticed by us as teammates. She’s really approachable and a shoulder to lean on.”

Shuey was recruited as an attacking forward but has since made the transition to defensive midfielder.

Shuey was also drawn to the communal feel of the team, which she has continued to experience as a student-athlete.

Before every home game, players’ parents who live near Lehigh come to the Goodman campus for a pregame tailgate. They watch the game and prepare food for after when the players join them for a post-game tailgate.

“Each tailgate is themed; it could be Italian food, Mexican food,” Shuey said. “They’re great, and we’re really thankful for that.”

Shuey is a biology major, which results in a delicate balancing act between her sport and her academic endeavors.

“It’s very demanding,” Shuey said. “School is my main priority here, and my team is also a big priority. As much as I can, I try to work ahead and maximize my time as much as possible.”

In a shortened spring 2021 season, the Mountain Hawks defense only allowed four goals, which was fourth-best in the Patriot League.

This year, they have allowed 12 total, third to Colgate with nine and American with 11.

Junior forward Julianna Bonner said that Shuey commands a certain presence at her position.

“(Shuey) is always the one to be first in the air, putting in tackles and going hard to every ball,” Bonner said. “When she sets that tone and that standard, everybody else follows it. It’s like a domino effect on the team. This team needs her to perform at her best which goes to show how much she’s valued.”

The Mountain Hawks are 2-4-1 as Patriot League play begins. Shuey recorded her first goal of the season in Lehigh’s game against Army.

The Mountain Hawks are set to square off against Holy Cross on Sept. 26.