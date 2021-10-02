When Seth Witcher was 8 years old, he performed in front of his family, hoping for a positive reaction. Instead, his younger cousin told him never to sing again.

He didn’t — not until he was a senior in high school at his school’s talent competition. Witcher would later go on to pursue a career in music.

As an Allentown native, Witcher has done a host of shows in the Lehigh Valley, including performing the National Anthem at Musikfest this past August. He has performed at Lehigh After Dark events, as well.

Cecily Ritchie, ’23, a Lehigh After Dark event coordinator, introduced Witcher at his last concert on Sept. 12.

“I have been a fan of Seth since I was a freshman, and he is such a good role model for students here, so it’s really nice that Lehigh After Dark is continuing to bring him back,” Ritchie said.

Alex Pellett, ’23, also attended the show. She said she attended Witcher’s concert her freshman year and was amazed at how great his voice was, so she was excited to hear he was playing again.

“I was so happy to see how much he has grown as an artist, and it was fascinating to see how well he was able to interact with an audience,” Pellett said.

Witcher began playing guitar and piano at 6 years old. His piano teacher did not teach students under 8, however, she made an exception for Witcher, as she recognized he had a natural affinity for music.

After just one or two guitar lessons, Witcher said he started to teach himself through YouTube videos. Eventually, he became the guy who would strum his guitar in the high school hallways before classes. He credits his guitar for getting him to where he is today.

Witcher had an internship as a robotic engineer at Victualic, when he realized he did not like robotic engineering as much as he thought he would.

He was driving home from his internship one day when he passed a bar, and heard a voice in his head say, “Hey, take your guitar, go inside the bar, speak to the manager and get a gig.’”

Witcher did just that and had his first show.

“It was a pretty bad show,” Witcher said. “I was getting booed and I almost got kicked out.”

Rather than give up, Witcher said he was determined to build his music career. He visited every bar he could, performed for the manager and took every gig he could get.

Witcher said in his first year, he performed almost 100 shows, and he went on to do more each year that followed. He said in the past four years, he has grown “exponentially.”

Witcher said he experienced a defining moment in his music career while sitting on a Lehigh bus heading up the hill to pick up his car for his commute home.

“I was at the front of the bus, talking to the driver, and there was a girl sitting at the back,” Witcher said. “The driver asked me what my dreams were, and I told him I was going to change the world with my music. The girl overheard me and said ‘You? Really? You’ll never change the world with your music.’”

Whitcher said rather than let it be a discouraging moment, it gave him another reason to work three times as hard.

Witcher has performed on TV 16 times. He has made appearances on 69 News, Fox 29’s The Q Show and Spotlight Under the L, which he won. However, he said his favorite performances are at Lehigh.

Witcher said he appreciates how Lehigh students are there to specifically see him, as it provides a different level of engagement.

He said he likes to explain what his songs are about and show students that it is possible to overcome challenges.

“At Lehigh, the audience is younger, and I feel like they just get me more,” he said. “Lehigh has been my best experience performing. When I’m famous, I’m going to come back, and it will be a party.”