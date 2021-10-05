In Pictures: Mid-Autumn Festival Celebrations

The Lehigh University Chinese Students and Scholars Association held a night of music and celebrations for Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept. 25. Gifts, performances and food were hosted on the Front Lawn to signify the end of the autumn harvest.
The staff of Chinese scholars and students association prepare moon cake for the audience and the participants of the show on Sep. 25, 2021, at the lawn in front of the University Center. Moon cakes are commonly made and eaten to celebrate the festival. (Yuxin Liu/B&W Staff)
Ming Yang, the performer of the show, is dancing a traditional Chinese dance on Sep. 25, 2021, at the lawn in front of the University Center. (Yuxin Liu/B&W Staff)
Zhengkun Niu, the performer of the show, is singing a Chinese song on Sep. 25, 2021, at the lawn in front of the University Center. (Yuxin Liu/B&W Staff)
The staff of Chinese scholars and students association are preparing the moon cake for the audience and the participants of the show on Sep. 25, 2021, at the lawn in front of the University Center. (Yuxin Liu/B&W Staff)
Yunqing Sun, the performer of the show, is singing a Chinese song on Sep. 25, 2021, at the lawn in front of the University Center. (Yuxin Liu/B&W Staff)
Yue Hu, the performer of the show, is singing a Chinese song on Sep. 25, 2021, at the lawn in front of the University Center. (Yuxin Liu/B&W Staff)
