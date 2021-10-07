Patricia Johnson, vice president for finance and administration is retiring later this academic year, President Joseph Helble announced in an email.

Johnson has worked at Lehigh since January 30, 2014.

“Through her collaborative and cross-functional work with faculty and others across the university, Pat has not only helped to ensure the long-term financial strength of Lehigh but also to advance forward-looking projects that will support the educational needs of students for years to come,” the email said.

The search for the next vice president of finance and administration will be led by Provost Nathan Urban. Johnson will remain on through June 30, 2022, or until a replacement is identified.