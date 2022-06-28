Lehigh names new vice president for finance and administration

Michael Todd, current chief operating officer of Franklin and Marshall College, will replace Patricia Johnson as Lehigh’s vice president for finance and administration, President Joseph Helble wrote in an email to the Lehigh community on June 17.

A search committee, chaired by Provost Nathan Urban, selected Todd for the position. Todd’s term is effective July 29.

Until then, Lehigh Treasurer David Hammer will serve as interim vice president directly following Johnson’s retirement on July 1.

“Mike (Todd)’s impressive breadth and depth of experience made it clear he was an exceptional choice to lead the array of teams and areas within the finance and administration division, as well as work with many others across the university to support our robust business planning and operations functions,” Helble said in the email.

Todd previously worked at the University of North Carolina and the University of Virginia, both of which he attended, in addition to Franklin and Marshall College.