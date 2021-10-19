Corinne Lyght assisted the game-winning goal against Lafayette in the 90th minute of the women’s soccer game on Sept. 22. Almost three weeks later, she scored both goals in a 2-1 win against Colgate.

Despite a 24 day break from the game due to an injury, Lyght has established herself as a premier player on the team, winning Patriot League Rookie of the Week on Sept 27.

Going up for a header against Siena College early into the season, Lyght got elbowed on the side of her head and was diagnosed with a concussion.

“It was disappointing,” Lyght said. “I was getting into a groove and was feeling more confident playing, and then I had to deal with a setback.”

Associate head coach Lauren Calabrese said that it was hard to see Lyght on the sidelines for a bit, but being conservative was the right move.

Lyght came back strong in her first post-injury game with two assists. In the following game, she scored her first career goal against Holy Cross.

“It’s really well deserved and not completely unexpected,” Calabrese said. “We were incredibly happy just to see how well she acclimated and adjusted to the college game.”

Her position on the field varies from midfield to forward. Lyght said she prefers to play up top but will do whatever is required to help the team win.

Calabrese said that Lyght works particularly well with center forward sophomore Ava Schaller.

Lyght is strong and fast with the ball, whereas Schaller is more of a technical player.

“We work really well together because we have different attributes,” Schaller said.

Schaller said her locker is near Lyght’s in the locker room and that they have managed to get to know each other off the field, helping their chemistry towards the goal.

Lyght was a multisport athlete for most of her high school career. She was named the senior captain of women’s soccer at Scotch-Plains Fanwood High School, played basketball and ran track.

During her senior year, Lyght won the state championship for track in the 4×4 and set part of the school record time for the 4×400.

Calabrese said it’s clear that Lyght’s track experience translates into her success as a Mountain Hawk.

“Her speed can be deceptive sometimes,” she said. “She can take over a game just by her athletic ability.”

Lyght said her personal goal is to help Lehigh win in any way possible, regardless of what she has to do to accomplish that.

For the team, making the Patriot League playoffs and clinching a spot in the championship game is the objective, Lyght said.

Off the field, Lyght is enrolled in the business school.

Learning and focusing on academics is constantly on Lyght’s radar. She also strives to put herself out there.

“I think college is just a lot about trying new things and meeting new people,” Lyght said. “Pushing yourself out of your comfort zone is an important part of growing and learning what you want to do long-term.”

For the short time she has been at Lehigh, Lyght said she feels no sense of hierarchy on the team.

“It doesn’t really matter if you’re a freshman or a senior,” she said. “It’s been easy to come in and feel like you’re a part of the team.”

Looking forward to the rest of the season, Lyght said she is eager to be matched up with some of the best teams in the Patriot League.

Already, she has sparked a new sense of motivation in the team.

Lehigh takes on Princeton on Oct. 19 in Bethlehem.