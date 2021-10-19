“Keeping It Global” is back for its second season.

In the Iacocca Global Village program and Brown and White partnership, student journalists from Lehigh are connected with international professionals and students who have graduated from the Iacocca Global Village program.

Students conduct in depth interviews with a diverse group of people from all over the world about their cultures, music, backgrounds, goals and points of view.

These “Villagers” are immersed in an intensive, in-person and virtual leadership experience at the Iacocca Institute, where they learn leadership and entrepreneurial skills in a global community context.

This year for the 25th anniversary of the program, The Global Village hosted 76 participants from 41 countries virtually during the spring and summer.

Kira Mendez, director of the Iacocca Institute, said that the virtual space provided a great opportunity to experiment and innovate.

“We were delighted to see that this year’s Villagers did in fact build the close relationships and ‘family’ bonds that are characteristic of the Global Village,” Mendez said.

The program looks to rekindle these interactions and to welcome the 2021 participants in Bethlehem next summer, along with the 2022 cohort.

Through in-depth conversations between the Villagers and reporters, “Keeping It Global” shares their journeys and stories in multimedia formats, including an Instagram page, podcast interviews, feature articles and YouTube videos.

Wagner Previato, the Iacocca Institute’s program manager for partnerships and recruiting, said he is excited about continuing the partnership in person and on campus, as the previous season was conducted fully remotely.

“We like to say the Iacocca Institute brings the world to Lehigh and with this partnership between the Iacocca Global Village program and The Brown and White we will amplify the benefits of internationalization, cooperation and discovery for all students, faculty and staff at Lehigh” Previato said.

Keeping It Global: Season 2 kicks off on Monday, Oct. 25 with an in-person and on-campus interview with Lana Chkhartishvili, an Iacocca Global Villager from the country of Georgia. You can watch the interview HERE. We will post new interviews in November and December on the Brown and White’s Instagram page and Youtube channel.