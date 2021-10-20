With the changing of the seasons comes fall-focused activities throughout the Lehigh Valley. The Brown and White compiled a list of attractions in the area for students and residents to participate in throughout the next few months.

Grim’s Orchard & Family Farms | Breinigsville, Pennsylvania

At Grim’s Orchard & Family Farms visitors can pick their own pumpkins and apples. Individuals have a choice of over 1,000 pumpkins at the beginning of the season and over 20 varieties of apples to pick and taste. In addition to pick-your-own fresh produce, the farm offers other attractions, such as a corn maze, hay ride tours and a refreshments market that serves fall treats including apple cider donuts and frozen apple cider slushies.

Easton Farmers Market | Easton, Pennsylvania

The Easton Farmers’ Market, the oldest continuous open-air market in the U.S., is home to a variety of vendors visitors can browse and purchase from. Vendors at the market include those selling bakery items, dairy products and arts and crafts, among other goods. According to the market’s website, all of the products sold on the premises are grown and produced locally. The market also has a calendar of special events, such as live music some Saturdays in October.

Raub’s Farm Market | Easton, Pennsylvania

In addition to offering a variety of treats and produce to purchase during the fall season, Raub’s Farm Market boasts a 14-acre corn maze. Visitors can explore three paths, testing their problem solving and speed skills. There are also about seven miles of walking trails in the area where patrons can stroll and enjoy the fall weather.

Colebrookdale Railroad | Boyertown, Pennsylvania

The Colebrookdale Railroad offers scenic train tours of the Lehigh Valley. Their various tours include themed train excursions, such as a wine tasting trip, a fall foliage trip and a special Halloween trip called the Eerie Limited. Tickets for the various rides can be purchased online.

Great Pumpkin Fest and Halloween Haunt | Allentown, Pennsylvania

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom’s seasonal Great Pumpkin Fest and Halloween Haunt offer visitors an array of Halloween and fall themed activities to enjoy. For those looking for a scare, the Halloween Haunt begins at 7:15 p.m. on select nights in the park. Along with their rides that are open daily, visitors can enjoy spooky attractions such as scare mazes, designated scare zones and encounters with Halloween-themed characters, such as zombies and vampires. For those looking for more light-hearted fun, the Great Pumpkin Fest, based on the “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” television special, offers visitors a variety of fall-themed attractions to enjoy on select days on the park grounds. These activities include character meet and greets with members of the Peanuts, craft activities, a petting zoo and a hay bale maze.