Men’s golf places fifth in Lehigh Invitational

After a slow start on the first day of the competition at the Lehigh invitational, Lehigh Golf shows its resilience as they finish in fifth out of 14 teams.

Even though Lehigh shot a 305 on the first day at the Grace Course at Saucon Valley Country Club, their star player Sam Barton still had a strong showing. He shot an even-par 72 which put Lehigh in sixth place after the first day.

Lehigh’s other starters didn’t fall too far behind Barton, as David Hurly finished the first day shooting a 75, Daniel Song shot a 78 and both Marco Arosemena and Edmund Broderick shot an 80.

Lehigh performed better on day two as Sam Barton carried the team again shooting another even-par 72. He tied with Matt Ferrari of Siena College, both shooting a 144 but Barton ended up winning the trophy for third place.

David Hurly and Daniel song both finished in the top-20 as well.

On day 2, Hurly shot a 75 with two birdies which put his total score at 150 total. This allowed him to finish in 14th place.

Song shot a 73 with a pair of birdies which put his total score at 151. This made him finish in 19th place.

Lehigh’s other two starters, Marco Arosemena and Edmund Broderick didn’t have the strongest showings compared to their teammates.

Arosemena shot a 77 on day 2 putting his final score at 157. This made him finish in 36th place.

Broderick shot an 82 on day 2 putting his final score at 162. This made him finish in 59th place.

Lehigh ended up finishing the tournament fifth out of fourteen.

“A little disappointed,” coach Henry D’Alberto said “I felt that we had a big advantage, with that being our home course and having the option to set it up tough. So I’m a little disappointed but I think we played a little better today which is nice so I’m looking forward to next week.”

Lehigh is having a successful first half of the season. The Lehigh Invitational is the fourth tournament Lehigh has played in so far.

In their first tournament, the Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invitational, they finished in eighth out of 15 teams. In their second tournament, the Doc Gimmler, they tied for ninth out of 14 teams. In their third tournament, the Columbia Autumn Invitational, they finished third out of 12 teams.

David Hurly and Daniel Song have both had strong starts to the season.

In the past four tournaments, Song has finished in 15th, 60th, 22nd, and 19th. While Hurly has finished in 36th, 39th, 18th, and 14th.

Lehigh has shown tremendous improvement from last season. They competed in seven competitions but were very inconsistent in their showings. They only had one top 5 performance and one win in the COVID-19 shortened season.

“I think overall, we’re just a little more consistent and we don’t make as many silly mistakes,” Hurly said. “Last year we started playing well towards the end of the year. We kinda put a little too much pressure on ourselves to win the Patriot League, but we’re a little more confident and we’re calm in what we’re doing so I think we have just matured overall.”