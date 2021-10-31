Featuring a collaboration of piano, electronics and dancing, all performed on a custom-built sandbox stage, Zoellner Arts Center welcomed Caleb Teicher and Company (CT&Co) on Oct. 29, providing the community with an immersive dance experience.

According to the pamphlet distributed at the show, the sandbox stage explores the potential of sand dancing through tap, vernacular jazz and lindy hop.

The performance included a piece called “More Forever,” commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim and supported by residencies at the Pillow Lab at Jacob’s Pillow Dance, Baruch College through the CUNY Dance Initiative and Works & Process at the Guggenheim, according to the pamphlet.

The piece explores the passage of time, specifically the relationships we make and the beauty and sadness of watching people come and go throughout our lives, the pamphlet said.

Jim Ruhf, a patron in attendance, said he and his wife have been to dozens of shows at Zoellner — they are especially keen to dance performances. He said their favorite place to watch any performance is Zoellner.

“We have been to so many performances, like Bach concerts, and even shows at the casino, but Zoellner is the best,” Ruhf said. “We’re always looking for new things, like the tap dancing tonight. We loved it.”

According to its website, the goal of the company is to share unique entertainment, such as beatboxing, theatrical humor, musically-driven dance and swing dancing.

Caleb Teicher is an NYC-based dancer and choreographer. He began his career as a founding member of the award-winning Michelle Dorrance’s tap dance company based in NYC and participated in contemporary dance and musical theatre, according to the website.

Since the founding of CT&Co in 2015, Teicher’s business has expanded to include the New York City Center and the Guggenheim Museum. Some of Teicher’s performances have been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, the company plans to perform in cities across the country once those restrictions are lifted, according to the website.

Teicher is known for combining a variety of musical talents, ranging from beatboxing, composers, pianists, vocalists and choreographers on Broadway, according to the website.

Teicher has received many accolades including the 2019 New York City Center Choreographic Fellowship, two Bessie Awards, a 2019 Harkness Promise Award and a 2019 NEFA National Dance Project Production Grant. His work has been recognized in the New York Times, Forbes and Vogue.

Zoellner Arts Center’s audience ranges from current students, prospective students, alumni and the general public.

Bob Hurley, attended the event.

“It is so unique that Lehigh offers a variety of performances to the undergraduate students and the Bethlehem community,” Hurley said.

His wife, Juley Hurley, commented on the student population who decided to come watch the show.

“More students should take advantage of what Lehigh is offering here,” Juley said.

Aside from CT&Co’s performance, Zoellner will continue to host arts programming with the Million Dollar Quartet performing on Nov. 6.