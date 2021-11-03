Down 1-0 against Lafayette in minute 61 of the game, freshman Corine Lyght made a move just outside the box and crossed the ball into a crowd of four players. Senior Courtney Supp wanted it most, placing it in the back of the goal and tying the women’s soccer game 1-1.

Lehigh would go on to win the game in the final minute of play, defeating its rival in a come-from-behind thriller.

“To beat Lafayette in the last minute of the game was just so exciting,” Supp said. “And that was more than a regular game because it’s a big rivalry.”

In the fall of 2021, Supp recorded the second most points on the team with nine. But nothing was bigger than her rivalry game goal.

Supp was named a third-team All-Patriot League selection.

The Annapolis native had four points in her last six regular season games this fall, including a goal in the Mountain Hawks’ final regular season road game against American University.

Supp said she aims to be a good team leader and to energize and encourage her teammates on the field.

“I think ultimately my goal is to leave everything out on the field that I can,” Supp said.

Despite Supp’s career coming to an end on Sunday after the Mountain Hawks fell to Bucknell, her leadership on the team will persist through future generations.

“Since I’ve known her, Courtney (Supp) has consistently been someone so approachable and easy to talk to,” sophomore Wendie Fisher said. “I really appreciate all she’s done for me and for this team.”

Supp spent most of her freshman year starting and playing consistently. A standout on the team, Supp finished third in points, starting 12 of the 20 games and scoring three goals with two assists.

Her biggest freshman moment came in the Patriot League Tournament semifinals when she scored the game’s first goal against Colgate.

The team made the tournament in the first place due to Supp’s game winning assist in the season finale against Holy Cross.

Her sophomore year, Supp said she saw a decrease in playing time, only playing five to ten minutes a game.

“That was really hard for me because I had been used to being a starter,” Supp said. “I think I just couldn’t get out of my head, it was very mentally taxing.”

As a junior, Supp regained her freshman year form, starting all six games for the Mountain Hawks in a shortened season and being named to the Academic All-Patriot League team.

Supp continues to preach to underclassmen on the team to always believe in their abilities, even when they aren’t playing up to their own personal standards.

“Courtney (Supp) is such a good leader because she is vocal, but she also leads through how she plays,” Lyght said. “Courtney (Supp) is also a great friend because she truly cares about how you are doing outside of soccer. She is very personable and makes people feel comfortable.”

As a senior, with three goals and two assists, she landed second on the team in points. Supp’s play up top was crucial to the Mountain Hawks getting back to the Patriot League tournament in 2021.

After graduation Supp will be living in New York City with a few teammates and working at PwC.