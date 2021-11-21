Jeameril Wilson is just one of two true seniors on the Lehigh men’s basketball team. He’s averaging 12 points and six rebounds, while shooting 58 percent from the field.

Wilson had 20 points against Monmouth on Nov. 16, which tied his career-high.

Wilson has steadily improved each season. Last season, he averaged 8.5 points per game .

The 6 feet 7 inch combo forward uses his size to create mismatches against guards and his quick first step to get around big men who try to guard him.

Wilson has a unique height-weight blend that allows him to expose mismatches consistently against the Patriot League competition.

Since stepping on campus in 2018, Wilson’s game has evolved by identifying his strengths and utilizing them to his advantage while sharpening up different parts of his game.

“I think he has grown and become more mature and has become a better communicator over the course of his career,” coach Brett Reed said.

As a freshman, he played in all 31 games, started three, and finished sixth on the team in points and rebounds with 4.8 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Reed said Wilson came to Lehigh following a post-grad year after high school and gained valuable preparation.

Looking back, Wilson said his freshman season was a great learning experience. Wilson adjusted to the speed of the college game and benefited from being on a winning team.

Wilson established himself as a key contributor after an impressive sophomore campaign where he started 29 games and averaged 10.6 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Wilson credits his breakout sophomore year to self-confidence along with becoming a student of the game.

“Sophomore year, I started to realize I could be one of the better players at my position in the [Patriot] League,” Wilson said. In the classroom, Wilson must manage his time to balance his finance degree and his athletic responsibilities.

As a sophomore, Wilson was named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll.

Wilson came to Lehigh as a dominant defensive force. As a captain of the team, he won the team’s defensive player of the year award.

Wilson was the winningest player in Notre Dame College Prep history with 101 high school victories.

Reflecting on his biggest obstacle, Wilson immediately said it was the pandemic. COVID-19 created many challenges for the team with constant quarantines, making it nearly impossible to get into a rhythm, Wilson said.

Reed said there were stretches up to seven weeks where the team could not go to the gym to do a simple task like shoot free throws.

“During the pandemic, there were a lot of things we couldn’t control that we just had to learn how to accept,” Wilson said.

Senior center Nic Lynch said Wilson is very easygoing and has grown into being a leader of the team everyone can rely on.

“Jeameril (Wilson) is a great kid, and he’s got a big heart, and he’s somebody that I’ve really enjoyed working with over the course of his career,” Reed said. “Combined with what is a really genuine personality, I think is something that is really appealing.”