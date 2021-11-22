Lehigh University’s Center for Career & Professional Development is an on-campus resource that provides information and assistance for students regarding internships, outside opportunities and skills necessary for their future careers.

The staff at the Career Center work to provide opportunities for students to make the transition from college to a full-time job as smooth as possible. According to Career Center data, 95 percent of the class of 2019 was employed after graduation.

One of the services the center offers is the semesterly Career Expo which connects students with Lehigh partners and employers, helping attendees engage with companies from various fields. Through this event, students are presented with the opportunity to be recruited by interested businesses for both internships and full-time roles.

This past expo, which took place on Sept. 23, was held virtually due to COVID-19.

The next Career Expo will take place on Feb. 17, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. in a virtual format as well. In terms of the planning, Cheryl McCue, director of employer engagement, said students will still reap the benefits of an in-person expo.

“Planning for the career expos in these times of COVID and really changing work environments has required an adjustment from our traditional in- person experiences that were here prior to this year,” McCue said. “For spring of 2022, we’ll be connecting students and employee partners in scheduled group information sessions and one on one individual meetings.”

Ali Erk, associate director of the Career Center, said another service the office offers is career coaching which allows students to work with someone at the center who specializes in helping students develop skills that will assist them in their specific area of interest.

“We really value our connections with students and we utilize a liaison model so that our career coaches are aligned with each of Lehigh’s student populations,” Erk said. “Coaches provide support so that students are really equipped with the career planning skills that are needed to create actionable steps to reach their career goals.”

Lily Makkas, ‘25, said she had a successful experience with the center when she had to create a resume for one of her courses.

“I came into the center not knowing enough information on where and how to start my resume, but the (staff) really guided me in the right direction,” Makkas said. “I was pretty surprised on how much I was able to get done with them and I left satisfied with the guidance they provided me with.”

Along with career coaching and the Career Expo, the center offers other programs such as microlearning courses, LinkedIn learning, Lehigh Connects, Handshake, micro-internships, mentor meetings and recruiting services.

To connect with The Center for Career & Professional Development, individuals can reach out to staff through Handshake, attend one of the Career Labs held Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or schedule a Career Skills Session held every Wednesday at 4:10 p.m.

Walk-ins are also welcomed in the center’s office located in Maginnes Hall.