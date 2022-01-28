As of Jan. 28, there are 11 active cases reported on the COVID-19 Dashboard. Seven of the cases are in on-campus housing with the remaining among off-campus students.

Upon arrival at Lehigh, all students were provided COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits.

In an email sent to the Lehigh community on Jan. 28, the COVID Response Team said in-person classes are to resume next week on campus, as planned. The CRT said case counts have been manageable.

“Cases among returning students are lower than we expected, and case counts among faculty and staff seem to be holding steady,” Provost Nathan Urban said in a message to Lehigh faculty and instructional staff.

Urban said Northampton County is experiencing rapidly declining COVID-19 cases, but hospitals are still under stress from increased patients and staffing shortages.

PCR surveillance testing will begin next week. Each week for the next four weeks 50 percent of students will be tested.