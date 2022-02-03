To commemorate the start of Black History Month, The Black Student Union raised the Pan-African flag at the University Center front lawn flagpole on Feb. 1.

The flag symbolizes the unification of all people from the African diaspora, said Hajer Sabil, ‘23 council representative of The Black Student Union.

“No matter whether someone is African American, African from the continent or from the Caribbean, all members of the African diaspora are encouraged to be unified under the gaze of empowering Black people,” Sabil said.

The origins of Pan-Africanism span back to the 19th century, and in recent years Pan-Africanism has been regarded as a social movement calling for solidarity among those of African descent.

According to The Black Student Union’s Instagram, the Pan-African flag is composed of three colors: red to symbolize the shed of liberation, black to symbolize the people whose nation is affirmed by a flag and not a nation state and green to symbolize the vibrant natural wealth of Africa.

The Black Student Union’s treasurer Travell Gardner, ’23, said the flag represents liberation and acknowledgement.

“You might not see a Black person in your class, and that kind of goes unnoticed since this is a predominantly white institution,” Gardner said. “But with this flag being here, it just gives us as Black people a voice on this campus.”

The Black Student Union has over 100 members and ties other Black organizations on campus together.

Students, professors, faculty members and passers-by gathered for the flag raising. Many of those attending expressed joy and support for the start of Black History Month.

“I think that as a group, we’re overlooked,” said Amir Arnold, ‘24. “I think it’s good we’re finally getting the recognition we deserve.”

Among the crowd on the front lawn was Lehigh President Joseph Helble. He said he saw the flag raising as an important show of support for the growing diversity at Lehigh.

“Flying the Pan-African flag, and pride flag earlier this year, says to every member of our community that you’re a valued part of Lehigh,” Helble said. “I think it’s a small but important visual symbol.”

Sabil said The Black Student Union is committed to advocating for and guiding change this semester. They hope to do this by continuing to host events that engage the Lehigh and greater South Bethlehem community.

The club will be hosting a candy gram drive, guest speaker lectures and a formal later this month.

In the past, they’ve held events including basketball, karaoke and movie nights. Sabil said these events are meant to provide safe spaces for Lehigh students to convene and learn more about growing as a community.

Educational resources, information and announcements can be found on the club’s Instagram.