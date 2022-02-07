Editorial: Going beyond Black History Month

Feb.1 marks the beginning of Black History Month—a time when we honor the triumphs and challenges faced by the American Black community throughout the nation’s history.

This year, however, 58 years after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed, February 2022 has brought with it countrywide threats, prejudiced remarks and ignorance targeted at Black Americans—barely different from any other month.

To start, at least 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) were the targets of bomb threats, forcing lockdowns and class postponements across the country.

Additionally, the NFL and three of its teams are currently the focus of a class-action lawsuit, filed by former head coach of the Miami Dolphins Brian Flores, who claims that the league discriminated against him and other Black coaches in their hiring practices.

On Dec. 12, a Black college student and Youtuber named Lauren Smith-Fields was found dead in her apartment after going on a date with an older white man she met on the dating app Bumble, but a criminal investigation was not launched until the days immediately prior to February — six weeks after her body was found.

Not to mention, the LUPD is currently investigating a potentially racist screenshot being circulated online by individuals in our very own predominantly white institution’s community.

Events such as these occur every single day. No day, no month, no year, so far throughout American history, has been exempt from hate.

According to the FBI’s annual hate crime statistics report, data shows that bias against Black individuals overwhelmingly accounted for the largest category of reported hate crime offenses in regards to race in 2021—56 percent of those crimes were motivated by anti-Black bias.

During this time, attacks targeting Black individuals rose to 2,871 from 1,972. Why are we moving backward and not forward?

Besides the infographics we see online, besides the Black squares posted on social media by large corporations and besides “#BLM”, what are we really doing to stop this hate?

Recently, Lehigh’s Black Student Union raised the Pan-African flag on the front lawn of campus, symbolizing Black liberation in the U.S. and the acknowledgement of commonalities between those of African descent.

This is a great way to recognize the start of Black History Month, but what else can be done, now and in the future? One answer lies in listening—we’re students, shouldn’t we be open to that?

Throughout Black History Month this year, there will be a multitude of events taking place around campus, hosted by the Office of Multicultural Affairs and additional cultural organizations such as The Black Student Union.

These events are an opportunity to listen to Black voices. We can learn from their stories while they’re willingly speaking about their experiences, but don’t expect them to be personal encyclopedias.

No change will transpire if we don’t actually act now and advocate for the Black community—and that doesn’t just mean taking two minutes to repost something on social media, drafting a “heartfelt” caption or sending a broadcast email condemning hateful incidents (ahem, Lehigh).

Let’s initiate uncomfortable conversations about prejudice with those in our lives. Let’s call out our institutions when they’re not doing enough and when they’re causing hurt. Let’s be proactive, not reactive, and stand up for what’s right.

Prejudice against the Black community will continue to happen over and over again, month after month, year after year, if we don’t collectively pressure individuals, institutions, businesses and so on to actually listen and act rather than simply voice their vague support.

With all of this in mind, recognize Black history year round—recognize their presence and impact every day, not just in February. Help advance Black liberation authentically and consistently every single month by focusing on what you can do by using your own skills, interests and social positioning.

Remember, we are always stronger together than we are apart.